BURLINGTON — A 67-year-old Vernon resident has been arrested and charged with possession of child sex abuse images.
According to information from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, Glen Buehler came to the attention of a Portsmouth, N.H., police detective on Feb. 2 while he was conducting an online investigation of the BitTorrent network, a computer system that allows people to hide their identities on the internet.
After the source of the files was determined to likely be in Vermont, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations in Derby.
The HSI investigation traced the source of the files to Buehler's residence on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon.
On April 3, federal agents served a search warrant on Buehler's residence, resulting in the seizure of a number of electronic devices, including a cell phone that contained what investigators concluded are multiple images of child sex abuse.
During the service of the search warrant, Buehler admitted that he has used the BitTorrent software to search for and download child pornography, state court documents.
Buehler, who pleaded not guilty on Monday and was released on conditions, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.