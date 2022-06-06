BRATTLEBORO — A 30-year-old Vernon man received a four-year deferred sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to pulling a loaded handgun on a woman and threatening to shoot her last month in Vernon.
Joshua Corey was put on strict probation conditions for the next four years, and if he addresses his anger and substance abuse issues, he could end up without a domestic violence conviction on his record, Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen said.
The victim in the case recanted her story about what happened on May 14 in Vernon, and wishes the charges against Corey of first degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment be dropped, according to Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins.
Kainen noted that last week, when he was home sick, another judge handling his cases, retired Judge Michael Kupersmith, had refused to accept the plea agreement without a pre-sentence investigation given the seriousness of the incident.
But Kainen said he had a lot of experience with the Windham County state's attorney's office and had faith they weren't recommending the deferred sentence without good reason.
Nevins told the judge that the victim wants Corey released from prison and he described the incident at the woman's home "a very scary event. The danger was extremely high."
Nevins said with treatment, Corey could turn his life around and address his relationship with alcohol and other substances, as well as his need for "power and control in a relationship."
Corey, appearing in prison garb Monday morning with his attorney Janssen Willhoit in the Brattleboro courtroom, pleaded guilty to three charges, including a drunken driving charge dating back to 2020. He could have received a 15-year sentence on the aggravated domestic assault charge.
Kainen, who said he is recovering from COVID-19 and the flu, appeared remotely.
Corey, according to statements in court, pulled a loaded Glock on the woman and a friend in May in Vernon and threatened to shoot both of them. He had been drinking.
Kainen told Corey that if he "toed the mark" for the next four years and followed the requirements of his probation officer, he could end up with a lighter record. "It's very much a 'double-or-nothing' deal," the judge said.
Corey was also sentenced to 13 to 14 days on the reckless endangerment case and was given credit for time served. He was slated to be released from the courthouse on Monday. On the drunk driving charge, he was fined $650.
Willhoit said that Corey wanted to be released from prison to take care of his child, and that he knew he needed help with "substances, mainly alcohol."