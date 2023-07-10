BURLINGTON — A federal judge ordered a Vernon man, who is facing charges of possessing images of child sex abuse, jailed on Monday after authorities said he was caught viewing more child pornography.
Glen Buehler, 67, was originally charged in April and released on conditions that he not possess child pornography or visual content involving minors which has sexual, prurient, or violent interests as an inherent purpose, according to federal court records.
Special Agent Josh Otey of Homeland Security Investigations said at least two images that Buehler subsequently viewed and were captured by officials appeared to be of a young female child. Multiple images of naked females were captured on software installed by the U.S. Probation Office in order to monitor his viewing habits, records show. They showed exposed genitalia on women young enough to be minors, records show.
Buehler maintained he was only viewing items that were available on social media sites, records show. Assistant Federal Defender Mary Nerino continued that argument in open court on Monday afternoon.
Judge Christina Reiss said she found the claims "incredible" after Buehler had been told by Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle that any new crimes or viewing child pornography could result in him being jailed pending trial. Otey, who had been picked up Monday on a warrant approved earlier in the day, was taken from the courthouse by the U.S. Marshals Service.,
As part of his pre-trial release, monitoring software was installed on Buehler's electronic devices and in May, the software alerted to "multiple images of naked females."
The Probation Office had Otey inspect the images on June 6 and the veteran criminal investigator concluded at least two of the images depicted minor females.
Homeland Security received a warrant to search Buehler's residence on Fort Bridgman Road and three days later agents seized his computer, a USB flash drive and a cellular phone.
A preliminary review of the devices turned up two files of images of child sex abuse.
Buehler came to the attention of law enforcement on Feb. 2 when a police detective with the Portsmouth, N.H., Police Department identified Buehler as a person downloading illegal images from a BitTorrent network, which allows people to access the internet while hiding their identity.
A federal search warrant was executed on April 3, resulting in the seizure of a number of electronic devices, revealing a cellphone that contained multiple files of suspected child sex abuse materials.
Buehler, who pleaded not guilty in April, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.