BURLINGTON — A former Vernon man who spent more than six years in prison for possession of child sex abuse images must continue to submit to polygraph examinations if required by his probation officer.
In December 2011, Eric Achenbach, now 73, was sentenced to 79 months in federal prison on two counts of possessing and receiving images of child sex abuse.
The case against Achenbach began in November 2008 when two deer hunters found images of child sexual abuse stored in a box underneath a wooden platform in the woods near Achenbach’s house in Vernon. A subsequent search of Achenbach’s home turned up more than 1,000 images of child sex abuse and erotica, including images of infants being sexually assaulted and of the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with a doll. Also found were pictures Achenbach had taken of two children, which he had digitally manipulated to create images of sex abuse.
Achenbach taught in southern Vermont for more than 31 years. According to employment records, he was hired to teach digital media and computer graphics programming at Brattleboro High School in 1985. He was placed on administrative leave in December 2008 and surrendered his teaching license in January 2009. At the time of his 2008 arrest, investigators said there was no indication that he had committed any crimes against any of his students.
In addition to his prison sentence, Achenbach was ordered to pay $33,126.83 in restitution to his victims and is serving a lifetime term of supervised release.
Achenbach had asked a federal judge to relieve him of having to submit at the request of his probation officer to both a polygraph and plethysmograph examination.
A plethysmograph examination is a test that is used to determine if a man is likely or unlikely to respond sexually to a child or adolescent.
Attorneys for Achenbach contended because he was no longer in sex offender treatment, he no longer needed to submit for the tests.
“Defendant contends that the only polygraphs probation is authorized to demand are those administered as part of an ‘approved program of sex offender evaluation and treatment,’” wrote his attorneys. “Having successfully completed treatment, defendant can no longer be required to submit to polygraphs.”
The attorney also noted that Achenbach “suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and the examinations have triggered intrusive and unpleasant symptoms in the past.”
Attorneys for the federal government argued the tests required of Achenbach provide his probation officer “with a valuable tool” to not only supplement sex offender treatment but also “to ensure that he remains vigilant in his compliance with supervision and in maintaining the steps toward a productive and positive lifestyle he should have acquired during sex offender treatment.”
“Should the court, however, interpret the challenged provision to exclude such testing after Achenbach’s completion of a single course of sex offender treatment, the government would ask the court to modify Achenbach’s conditions to explicitly permit periodic polygraph examinations ...” wrote the federal attorneys.
In her decision issued Nov. 7, Judge Christina Reiss removed the requirement for plethysmograph examinations, but continued the requirement for a polygraph test at the request of Achenbach’s probation officer.