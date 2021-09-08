VERNON — After what the Vermont State Police has called "a multi-day standoff," a Vernon resident is being held without bail following his arrest late Tuesday.
According to information from the state police, Kristopher Knutson, 49, of Dunklee Drive, was cited with violation of an abuse prevention order, criminal threatening and disturbing the peace by electronic communications. He is scheduled to be arraigned today at 12:30 p.m. in criminal court in Brattleboro.
Troopers had been attempting to take Knutson in custody since last week after a domestic dispute. According to the state police, Knutson was in possession of multiple firearms and refused to leave his home for several days.
"[The Crisis Negotiation Unit] began speaking with Knutson on Monday, and through their extensive, prolonged efforts were successful in ensuring a peaceful ending to the situation," the Vermont State Police said in a statement.
According to the statement, troopers used minimal force in apprehending the suspect, who suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The state police received assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department during the standoff.
Investigators have remained on the scene, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.