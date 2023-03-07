VERNON — All articles passed except one during Vernon's annual Town Meeting on Monday night.
Of the town's 1,900 registered voters, 134 turned out to vote. And while they approved everything, including the town budget of $2.2 million, they balked at raising $10,000 for the town's reserve equipment fund.
"There was occasional concern about funding and finances," said Town Clerk Timothy Arsenault, who said the meeting took two hours and 38 minutes.
Voters approved $106,000 for the Vernon Free Library, $100,000 for the professional services fund, $125,000 for the town road upgrading fund, and $201,000 for the capital plan fund. Voters also approved $14,400 for Vernon's Windham Solid Waste District assessment and another $103,000 for trash collection.
During the pandemic, Vernon held its Town Meeting outdoors. In 2021 it was in a circus tent outside of Town Hall, and in 2022 the town used an outdoor portable classroom at Vernon Elementary School.
"This year, we were in the school but instead of in the auditorium, we were in the gym, which allowed for additional spacing," said Arsenault.