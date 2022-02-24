VERNON — Voters have two select board races to decide at Town Meeting during March 1 balloting, a choice of candidates that includes long-time residents and relative newcomers.
While elections are being held on the traditional Town Meeting day, Vernon’s floor meeting will be held later in the spring, on May 1, a Sunday, at 2 p.m., outside the Vernon Elementary School.
Katherine Baldwin, Kenneth Bloom and current Select Board member Thomas Guerino are running for the two-year seat that is open.
Guerino was appointed to the Vernon board last year, to replace Christopher Parker, who resigned after he moved out of town. Bloom is also running against Select Board member Sandra Harris for her three-year seat.
Baldwin said she and her family moved to Vernon in 2019, after her husband’s retirement from the military. She is a native of Winchester, N.H., and has masters degrees in education and public policy, and has worked in mental health and developmental disability services.
Baldwin and her husband Chad have three children, and they lived in North Carolina for 15 years before moving back to New England.
“The catalyst that encouraged me to pursue an education in public policy was a desire to become educated in processes, policies and guidelines that affect the public. For four years I was part of the board of directors for a small (pop. 1,500) community and acted as the secretary,” Baldwin wrote in response to a Reformer candidates’ questionnaire.
“Upon arriving in Vernon, I immediately became involved in disability law, attending Vernon committee and select board meetings and the Vernon Capital Plan Committee,” she said. “Before moving to Vernon, we learned of the friendliness and helping spirit that is the heart of Vernon and of course fell in love with the beauty of this majestic location. Our initial impressions have proven to be accurate and so much more,” Baldwin added.
Baldwin mentioned the closing of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in 2014 and “the heavy toll on Vernon.”
“These loses were felt in ways that Vernon is still discovering. As Vernon looks to a future beyond VY there is also a desire to maintain the close knit small town community that we all love,” she said. “Supporting our neighbors in their endeavors while also growing the town revenue is a fine balance that is at the heart of the future planning for Vernon. This growth will take a dedicated effort of support for our current infrastructure while also attracting the type of growth that will enhance the beauty and attraction of Vernon without commercialization. “
Bloom, the owner of “Bloomin’ Italian,” a local food company which he runs out of his home, moved to Vernon in October 2018. He is running for two open seats, either the two-year or the three-year. If elected to both seats, he will have to chose one, and the select board will appoint someone to fill the other seat.
“I am seeking election because I believe that my leadership skills, as well as my business experience, brings an important balance to the board,” said Bloom. Since moving to Vernon he has gotten involved in the community, and serves on the board of directors of the “Friends of Vernon Center,” which creates community events at the historic Gov. Hunt House, and also volunteers with the Vernon Fire Department’s support team.{/div}
“We have done much in the way of community events, vaccination clinics and fund raising, and I supplied food for our statewide team that helped us recently. I am passionate about supporting that team that protects and serves our community directly,” he wrote in response to the Reformer’s questionnaire.
“As a single parent and wanting to be closer to family, I came to Vernon over three years ago with my young children. We have immersed ourselves in all that Vernon has to offer, including events and activities promoted by the town. What we have found is a vibrant community with a lot going on, including many recreational and educational activities not found in other towns,” he added.
“Many of you already know who I am through the Vernon Facebook group and the local food business I started here: Bloomin’ Italian, which is strongly supported by our locals,” he said. “I have over 40 years experience in business and leadership, including successfully shouldering the responsibility for managing large teams working in retail and real estate.
“I have a great deal of experience as a negotiator. As a team player, I can get the job done. Active participation in select board meetings has given me some great insight into the resources and needs of this community,” he added.
“Being a select board member is largely about taking the tax dollar resources that the residents provide and managing those resources efficiently to deliver government services for our mutual benefit.”
“I love this town and I tell people with pride that I live in Vernon. We have a great town with a proud history. I am confident for our future as well if we manage our resources carefully and make well-considered decisions, keeping Vernon the best place to live,” he wrote.
Guerino, 65, said he and his wife raised their family in Vernon, and with his job now as executive director of the Greenfield Housing Authority, he is now able to serve on the board. He was the interim Vernon town administrator in 2020.
“Vernon has been a great town to live and raise a family in. We have enjoyed many of the wonderful things that Vernon has to offer: scouting, the great recreational and hiking facilities in Vernon, and the library. I am running now because my current work is close to home for the first time in many, many years and I have time to give back to a community that has provided much to us,” he said.
“I believe my career-long experience in municipal government/management, combined with my economic development knowledge and rural development background, allow me to help the town in many areas and address current issues now before the community,” Guerino wrote in his response to the Reformer questionnaire.
“Change is opportunity. The topics I hope to be able to contribute to include a smart approach to the re-use of the former Vermont Yankee/Entergy property; working with the regional broadband initiative; working on the renegotiation of the power dam and former VY assessments.
“I want to be sure that not only is there farmland preservation in Vernon, but more broadly address open space preservation. There is good development space in the village center. We must also support the long standing businesses in Vernon that provide good employment opportunities for local residents,” he wrote.
“Keeping the Town’s recreation department thriving is really important. Also, of great note is keeping an open dialogue with the local and regional school union. Budgets get harder to create every year and we must be sure the taxpayers are getting something valuable for every penny spent.
“Small communities across the state need to advocate together to assure small town concerns are heard. Every dollar can’t be focused on the larger towns. Agriculture is very important to Vermont, and I sometimes think Montpelier forgets that the small towns like Vernon keep the agricultural base and history of the state alive,” Guerino wrote.
“Working folks in small towns need to be heard. Finally, I would like to help encourage more residents to get involved with their town. We need to tap the great pool of talent that is within the town of Vernon to keep the community moving forward,” he added.
Sandy Harris, 71, is the current chairwoman of the Vernon Select Board, and is running for another three-year term.
The retired longtime Vernon town clerk has been on the select board since 2010. She served her hometown for 23 years as town clerk, and also was the secretary for the select board for 18 years.
Her top priority is to keep the town stable, she said in an interview.
“I lived here before Vermont Yankee, I lived here during Vermont Yankee and after Vermont Yankee,” said Harris.
She praised her fellow board members and townspeople for their dedication and devotion to Vernon.
“Vernon is an awesome town, and we have some of the best people in the state of Vermont in our town,” she said. “And we have a great select board to work with.
“It’s a small town and yet we can be individuals,” she said. “When there’s a crisis, everyone comes together, even if they don’t know you.”
She said while the Vernon Planning Commission is tackling the issue of the future of the Vermont Yankee site, she hopes whatever is built there is a unifying force in town.
“I don’t like to see things that would divide the town.”
As for top priorities, Harris said keeping Vernon’s farms is at the top of her list.