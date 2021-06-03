GREENFIELD, MASS. — A Vernon woman was arrested Wednesday and cited with drug violations after the vehicle she was driving was stopped for a non-functioning brake light on Interstate 91 by a Massachusetts State Trooper.
According to information from the Massachusetts State Police, Sara Moses, 40, was also driving the car in excess of the posted speed limit. She told a state trooper that she was licensed in Vermont but did not have her license on her.
During the stop, Trooper Anthony Lavigne spotted a glass pipe in a door pocket, along with other drug paraphernalia.
Lavigne also observed a passenger in the vehicle reaching between his leg and the passenger door. Lavigne ordered Tyonne Pierce, 28, of East Hartford, Conn., to keep his hands in sight as troopers Robert Berrena and Matthew McBride arrived on scene to assist.
As Trooper Lavigne placed Moses in handcuffs, Trooper Berrena observed a switchblade knife in Pierce’s waistband, states the news release from the state police. Pierce was removed from the vehicle, the knife was secured, and he was placed into handcuffs.
Moses was found to be in possession of a white chunky substance believed to be crack cocaine. At that time both Moses and Pierce were read their Miranda rights.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered a black digital scale covered in a white powdery substance and in the trunk, a small backpack containing 500 individually packaged wax bags stamped “JACKPOT” containing a white powdery substance believed to be 14.6 grams of fentanyl. Also found in the bag was an Arizona Tea Can containing 50 grams of crack cocaine, additional packaging bags, and rubber bands.
Moses and Pierce were cited with trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, and conspiring to violate drug laws. Moses was also cited with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Pierce was also cited with carrying a dangerous weapon.
They were held pending arraignment.