Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Fallen trees across Brattleboro make for a tough commute on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fallen trees across Brattleboro make for a tough commute on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fallen trees across Brattleboro make for a tough commute on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Public Works Department move a tree that fell across the street at Green Meadow Road, in Brattleboro, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fallen trees across Brattleboro make for a tough commute on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a powerful wind storm passed through the area.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — A storm caused trees and powerlines to fall throughout the area, leaving many without power into Tuesday.
Kristin Carlson, spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said her group started responding to issues at about 5 p.m. Monday. Power for about 16,100 customers statewide had been restored as of about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, including about 4,500 in Windham County.
"We had been watching the forecasts and crews were ready but it was a very difficult storm," Carlson said. "Conditions kept changing."
"Crews are making really good progress and outages are now down to about 2,000 and we'll get folks on throughout the day," Carlson said just before noon Tuesday.
About 1,500 GMP customers in Brattleboro still were without power at the time.
"West of the interstate was definitely the worst of it," Brattleboro Public Works Director Dan Tyler said Tuesday. "There's a bunch of trees down here and there, powerlines."
Staff from the Department of Public Works was out cleaning up trees before Green Mountain Power arrived to remove them from powerlines. An on-call crew came in throughout Monday night to aid in the effort.
Several roads were shut down due to the storm, including Orchard Street, Melrose Terrace, Greenleaf Street and Kelly Road. Tyler anticipated most of them would reopen Tuesday as long as GMP could come service the area.