MARLBORO — A shelter used for outdoor recreation on Hogback Mountain, known as The Castle, has become a target for vandalism.
“It’s very disheartening to see a valuable area resource defaced, much less with hateful messages,” said Mike Purcell of the Hogback Preservation Commission and the Hogback Mountain Conservation Association.
His groups have been working on promoting backcountry skiing in addition to hiking. He said they have been improving trails and The Castle, which had once been the lift and first aid summit building when Hogback hosted a ski resort, so “recreators would have a shelter from the elements and great views from inside.”
“Vandals have painted walls before, but never have they included painting the plexiglass panes that both provide protection and clear views,” he said. “I’m not sure how we can deal with the painted plexiglass, besides expensive replacement.”
Purcell shared 18 photos of different types of vandalism at the site to the Reformer. He noted the commission is formed by the town and the association is a separate nonprofit.
Last year, Purcell had found vandalism at The Castle. He said he initially went up and spray painted over messages that people will find “troublesome.”
His plan is to report the vandalism to police and gather volunteers to clean it up. He suggested the possibility of getting students who need to complete community service hours for school.
Interest in backcountry skiing and riding has grown, Purcell said.
“We’re really not sure, does [the vandalism] happen once winter is over and people can just walk up there instead of ski or snowshoe all the way to get up there?” he said. “It looks like several folks have decided it’s an appropriate place for their canvas, but it’s not.”