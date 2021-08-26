BENNINGTON — A resident of the Vermont Veterans Home has died after contracting COVID-19.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa Jackson announced the death Thursday morning, saying the resident and family made the decision not to send the resident to the hospital.
“When this individual tested positive, their primary care provider met with them and their family members,” Jackson said in an email. “They decided not to seek hospital treatment.”
Since Aug. 3, she said, “we have had eight veteran/member cases and seven staff cases. We are testing residents and staff twice a week, and we average about 250 tests each testing day.”
Jackson added, “Visits [by family and friends] remain outdoors due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.”
According to a chart provided by Jackson, four residents tested positive between Aug. 16 to 18, and four others tested positive from Aug. 20 to Wednesday.
Five positive tests for staff were recorded before Aug. 15 and two others were record on Aug. 19.
No one associated with the home is now hospitalized, Jackson said, and a resident who was in the hospital has returned to the home.
At least one other Veterans Home resident has died of COVID-19, in January. That death followed a similar outbreak among staff and residents early in the month.
VACCINATION LAG
During the recent COVID-19 surge nationwide, the issue of mandating vaccinations against COVID-19 for health care and other workers is being debated, especially in light of final U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval this week for the Pfizer vaccine and the expectation other vaccines would soon win the same approval.
Thus far, the vaccines have been approved on an emergency basis during the pandemic.
The percentage of vaccinated direct care staff members at the Veterans Home is below Vermont’s vaccination rate.
Jackson reported last week that of forward-facing nursing staff, 56.45 percent of nursing aides and 47.82 percent of nurses were vaccinated for COVID-19. All but five of the Veterans Home’s 103 residents are vaccinated.
Statewide, 85.2 percent of eligible people in the state have started the vaccination process. In Bennington County, 80.6 percent have received at least one shot.