BENNINGTON — Plans are coming together on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington.
According to VVH CEO Melissa Jackson, the Vets Home has been working with CVS Pharmacy to distribute the vaccine to residents and staff when it comes out in the next couple of weeks.
“Tentatively, we are going to have two vaccine clinics scheduled for January 2 and January 23, barring any significant changes,” Jackson said in a telephone interview on Thursday afternoon.
Jackson said she didn’t know if they would be receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but both take two doses. Theoretically, each clinic would be for everyone to get their first, then second, shots.
Working with CVS, the pharmacy will provide staff to run the vaccination clinic and administer it to people who want it. She said she wasn’t sure how many doses of the vaccine the Vets Home would receive.
According to an interim vaccination plan from October from the Vermont Department of Health, long-term care facilities like the Vets Home enrolled with a pharmacy to receive “free, on-site, comprehensive COVID-19 vaccinations for all of their residents, and staff who weren’t vaccinated during Phase 1A who now wish to be vaccinated.”
“We have a lot of general information, not as much specific yet,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that the Vets Home wouldn’t require its staff or its residents to take the vaccine, unless there were a situation where the state of Vermont or the Veterans Administration made it mandatory.
Jackson said currently, residents get tested for COVID-19 if they exhibit any symptoms. Earlier in the pandemic, they were doing monthly PCR testing of residents and staff and also daily testing by rapid antigen test. She said that the Home has avoided many of the pitfalls of other long-term care facilities because of the diligence of its staff.
“We had one employee test positive in March,” Jackson said. “All the credit for our COVID-free status goes to our staff, they are doing all the things they need to do to stay safe.”