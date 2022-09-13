BRATTLEBORO — A man who was shot and killed at Great River Terrace on Putney Road on the evening of Aug. 19 has been identified as Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Conn.
Ledbetter was shot by Nicholas Baker, 34, of Brattleboro, three times with a 9 mm handgun, according to documents filed in federal court.
Baker told investigators with the Brattleboro Police Department that when the intruder attacked him in his apartment, the handgun fell out of the intruder’s pocket.
However, investigators with the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Unit conducted a search of Baker’s residence and recovered a blue, plastic Bersa pistol box with a manufacturer sticker for a Bersa model BP9CC 9 mm pistol, serial number K94815, which matched the pistol recovered by law enforcement in the apartment after the shooting.
When police searched Baker’s person, they also found 50 glassine bags of suspected fentanyl.
Baker, who is in federal custody, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said the Vermont investigation into the shooting is ongoing. He declined to comment on whether Baker might face state charges as a result.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, Ledbetter was sentenced in July 2021 to 27 months in jail for distributing cocaine and marijuana while on federal supervised release.
At the time of his sentencing, Ledbetter had been in jail since November 2019, when he was found to be in possession of about 11 pounds of marijuana, 119 grams of cocaine and $4,750 in cash.
He was released on supervision in October 2021. But in May 2022, his parole officer asked the court to revoke his release, because he was involved in a shootout at a memorial service in Hartford on April 18.
"After a yet-unidentified shooter opened fire at some of the attendees in the parking lot, at least nine individuals drew firearms that were on their person, and some of them returned fire," state documents filed with the federal court in Connecticut. "Shot spotter technology recorded 50 shots fired within approximately 90 seconds in and around the location."
Ledbetter was identified on surveillance video, which showed him drawing a firearm from his waistband, running outside and pointing his firearm in the direction of the incoming gunfire in an apparent attempt to engage the shooter. It was not clear whether Ledbetter fired the handgun, according to the documents.
Repeated attempts were made to contact Ledbetter and to get him to appear in court. A federal judge declined to issue an arrest warrant in the case, insisting instead that Ledbetter be indicted on state charges for his participation in the shootout.
"For too long folks have been brought in on supervised release violations and sent back to prison when the Constitution seemingly says you have a right to indictment and a right to a jury trial, et cetera, et cetera," said Judge Stefan R. Underhill during a hearing on May 31. "So I'm urging you to call the state prosecutor and say, 'Hey, you know what, Judge Underhill is giving us a hard time, go ahead and put that arrest warrant out there and get him and prosecute him in the state court.'"
On Aug. 23, four days after his shooting death, the federal court declared moot a motion to revoke Ledbetter's parole.
Ledbetter's criminal record stretches back to April 2014, when he was convicted in state court of six counts of accessory to first degree assault. In 2017, Ledbetter was sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of supervised release for possession of ammunition by a felon.
Baker has a criminal history, as well, including being an accessory to burglary, probation violations, cultivating 25-plus marijuana plants, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.
In 2014, Baker shot a man in the stomach with a 12-gauge shotgun after a dispute at his home in Guilford.
Baker was later acquitted of aggravated assault but convicted of cultivating 25 or more marijuana plants, which was a felony. In 2017, Baker received a sentence of 50 to 60 days on a work crew as a result of the conviction.
Before that, in 2013, Baker was accused of stabbing a man on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property but Massachusetts dropped the charges after his arrest in Guilford in 2014.