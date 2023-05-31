BRATTLEBORO — A woman drove from her home in New Mexico last week to plead with Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes to allow her to have contact with the man who is accused of brutally beat her last September in a Brattleboro hotel.
The woman, whom the Reformer is not naming out of its longstanding policy of not identifying victims in domestic assault cases, said that not having contact with Preston Lawson, 22, of Troy was making her life worse.
The woman, who has since largely recovered from severe head and facial injuries and torso injuries, denied suggestions that she was being “controlled” by Lawson.
And while on the stand Friday, she said she would not recant her statements to police against Lawson, even though he wanted her to.
She told the judge she was not afraid of Lawson.
“I desperately want contact,” she said. The state’s attorney’s office is “taking a huge portion of my life away from me,” she said.
If there is any man who is trying to control her life, she told Hayes, it is Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins, who is prosecuting the case against Lawson.
Last week, Nevins showed the court photographs taken of the woman in the hospital shortly after the Sept. 28 attack at the Latchis Hotel. The woman was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later air lifted to Albany Medical Center because of the severity of her injuries.
According to court documents, the woman suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung, fractures to her face, eye socket, sternum and rib cage, as well as bruises all over her body.
On Friday, Nevins played at least 10 recorded phone calls the woman and Lawson had — against court orders — back in December, as Lawson used another inmate’s account to circumvent the court order and contact the woman.
During the phone calls, Lawson urged the woman to recant her testimony against him.
Lawson, again using another inmate’s name and account, sent a letter to the woman through her sister, who turned the letter over to their parents. In the letter, Lawson said he was planning to escape from the state prison, and he needed her help.
Lawson’s attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, said the state’s insistence on keeping Lawson and the woman from talking and exchanging mail amounted to a vendetta.
Sleigh said that while some of the phone calls revealed the pair arguing, he said most of the nine hours that prison authorities recorded of their phone conversations were the normal conversations of a couple.
Lawson is currently being held without bail on the aggravated domestic assault charges, and he was ordered not to have contact with his victim, an order that both he and the victim have repeatedly violated.
Hayes took the request from the victim and Lawson under advisement and said she would make a ruling in about a week.