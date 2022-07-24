20220720-BCTVCAMP-RADDER-08.jpg

Havilah Aldstadt films a music video during the week-long BCTV Summer Video Camp.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — In their 14th year of running the week-long Brattleboro Community Television Summer Video Camp, a handful of children recently created various videos, from fake news stories to music videos.

