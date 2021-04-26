BRATTLEBORO — COVID-19 put plans to bring the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., here on pause last year. Now, it’s scheduled to arrive in September.
“Everything is pretty well set to go,” said Len Derby, president of the the Vietnam Veterans of America Tristate Chapter 843. “It’s a go.”
The memorial is about 265 feet long and made of 74 black aluminum panels. It will be installed on the northeastern end of the Moore Field in Brattleboro, off Route 5 and Interstate 91 north in front of the Fulflex facility, from Sept. 16 to 20.
Previously, the wall was planned to be in the same location in September 2020. Derby and his group had been talking about postponing the event when the pandemic hit, then he was told all events for the Moving Wall would be postponed or canceled for the year.
With the new dates set, Derby said a few more volunteers and monetary donations will be needed.
“We’re gaining a little more all the the time,” he said. “All of our donations came to a halt last October.”
Money can now be donated via gofundme.com/f/vietnam-veterans-of-america-moving-combat-wall. Contributions also can be sent to The VVA Memorial Fund, 1161 Collins Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301. More information can be found at vva.org/tag/chapter-843.
As of Sunday, Derby reported having raised about $5,400 for the effort. After talking with other VVA chapters, he determined $12,000 would be a good amount to secure.
The GoFundMe page recently had to be reactivated after it hadn’t seen any activity for a while, Derby said.
“One of our associates got it up and going again,” he said.
His group has been busy lining up carpenters and electricians to help with the effort. Derby said a few volunteers including high school students volunteered to assist visitors who want to find names on the wall and do rubbings.
“We have some people to do that but we’re going to be running this 24/7 for those five days,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of help. We’re not turning anyone down.”
The plan still calls for having speakers and some kind of opening ceremony. Taps will be played each night at 7:30 p.m. except the last day when Derby anticipates it will occur earlier in the day before closing the wall.
Speakers have not yet been confirmed. Derby said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is being asked to be one.
Invocations will be conducted each day. Chaplains have offered their service, Derby said.
A schedule is still being assembled.
“We’re plugging forward,” Derby said.
In a March 2020 interview with Marty Cohn for Brattleboro Community Television’s “Open Studio” which the Reformer attended, Derby said VVA was founded in 1978 with the goal of helping any veterans of the Vietnam War and their families, and to change the public’s perspective about the veterans.
“And I think we’ve come a long way,” he said.
He said the Moving Wall was the brainchild of several Vietnam veterans who wanted to have a way to show what the memorial looked like to those who might never have the chance to see the one in Washington, D.C. The replica features all the same names, 57,939 in total, silk screened on its face.
Derby described it being a dream of his to host the wall in Brattleboro. He had seen it 10 to 11 times and helped set it up when it came to Wilmington in 2013.
“I find it to be a very moving experience,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic thing. Every veteran I’ve talked to is very excited.”