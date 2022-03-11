MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and legislative leaders are planning a candlelight “freedom and unity vigil” in support of the Ukrainian people on the Statehouse steps on Tuesday evening.
The event, which will also feature Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, House Speaker Jill Krowinski, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and lawmakers of all parties, is intended to show support for the people of Ukraine, whose nation was invaded by Russian troops at the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24.
Following remarks, Scott will sign into law H.717, a bill passed earlier this week providing more than $644,000 in humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. That includes $643,077 from the general fund – a dollar for each Vermont resident, per the 2020 Census – and the $1,749 the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery collected from sales of Russian-sourced products between Feb. 24 and March 2.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Members of the public are encouraged to join the vigil and bring candles or lights.
Scott sought the humanitarian aid package in an executive order ending contracts with Russian-owned entities. Legislative leaders quickly pledged support, and passed the bill in two days – Tuesday in the House, and Wednesday in the Senate.