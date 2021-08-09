Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Vermont's Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Come meet the farmers that bring Vermont products to your plate during the 2021 Vermont Open Farm Week. Events are happening all across the state, with a unique experience offered at every farm. Milk a cow and harvest a carrot at one farm, sit on a tractor and take in the smell of freshly cut hay at another and then head over to another for woodfired pizza night and a garden tour.
Close
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up their farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Abey Tedrow, from Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., hugs a sheep on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Cynefin Farm opens up for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Liza Martin, a co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., feeds some of the sheep on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Cynefin Farm opens up for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., lays out some wool to dry as she shows visitors how yarn is created during an Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., spins wool into yarn to show visitors how yarn is created during an Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up their farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Abey Tedrow, from Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., hugs a sheep on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Cynefin Farm opens up for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Liza Martin, a co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., feeds some of the sheep on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Cynefin Farm opens up for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., lays out some wool to dry as she shows visitors how yarn is created during an Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Shiloh Tedrow, co-owner of Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., spins wool into yarn to show visitors how yarn is created during an Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Featured farms for the remainder of the week are as follows:
The Journey of Wool – Cynefin Farm, Townshend. August 8-15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hatching chickens – Wundorwoven, West Wardsboro. August 15, 11 a.m.
Hiking with goats – Morse Brook Farms, Putney. August 11 and 15. (no time listed)
Edibles and Tree Walk – Smokey House Center, Danby. August 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Painting rocks – Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Guided tour of the Piggery -- Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 12-15, 10 a.m.
Goat Yoga – Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Pie contest, Arlington Farmers Market, Arlington. August 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
PURCHASE PHOTOS