Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Vermont's Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Come meet the farmers that bring Vermont products to your plate during the 2021 Vermont Open Farm Week. Events are happening all across the state, with a unique experience offered at every farm. Milk a cow and harvest a carrot at one farm, sit on a tractor and take in the smell of freshly cut hay at another and then head over to another for woodfired pizza night and a garden tour.

PHOTOS: Cynefin Farm

Featured farms for the remainder of the week are as follows:

The Journey of Wool – Cynefin Farm, Townshend. August 8-15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hatching chickens – Wundorwoven, West Wardsboro. August 15, 11 a.m.

Hiking with goats – Morse Brook Farms, Putney. August 11 and 15. (no time listed)

Edibles and Tree Walk – Smokey House Center, Danby. August 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Painting rocks – Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Guided tour of the Piggery -- Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 12-15, 10 a.m.

Goat Yoga – Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. August 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Pie contest, Arlington Farmers Market, Arlington. August 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.

