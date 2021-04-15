PUTNEY — It takes a village to rescue a beaver.
A group of Putney volunteers mobilized this week to rescue the errant beaver, which had slipped down into a pool below the Sackett’s Brook Dam, in back of the Putney General Store, and was unable to get out.
But Thursday morning, thanks to the practical know-how and experience of Westminster stone mason Paul Bemis, the beaver was back doing what beavers do in a matter of minutes: paddling upstream to its home in the Wilson Wetland Preserve, which is located between downtown Putney and Sand Hill Road.
“It was ‘Save The Beaver Day,’” Bemis said Thursday afternoon, chuckling.
Bemis said he learned of the beaver’s plight from social media Wednesday night, and dialogued with Cynthia Major, who along with others had tried unsuccessfully to rescue the beaver in the past few days.
Bemis said he had rescued a group of ducklings from the same predicament — in the same location — about six years ago, so he knew what he wanted to do.
He put two long planks together and nailed some kindling to it crosswise, to give the beaver something to grab onto besides the smooth plank.
Major said about a dozen people were involved in the effort to save the beaver, which is believed to be a female. The effort started on Tuesday, but was largely frustrating until Bemis arrived with his ramp.
Major made contact with Bemis Thursday morning, and he said he would be at the site in an hour, with his homemade ramp.
Major immediately put out a call for others to help Bemis put the ramp in place, and people responded within the hour, she said. “It was such a community effort.”
Bemis and another man, Eric McGowan, who was at the Sackett’s Brook site Thursday morning, lowered the plank into place with ropes where the beaver had been stuck for the past three days. He said that within 10 minutes the beaver figured it out, walked up the plank, and swam away upstream, he said.
Bemis said the beaver watched him and McGowan put the plank into the water. He said the beaver tried a couple of times before it successfully got onto the plank and waddled up the ramp, back to freedom and its brook.
“Piece of cake. It took all of 10 minutes,” said Bemis, who celebrated by going fishing in the Connecticut River south of Bellows Falls later in the day.
Bemis said he was frankly worried about the beaver, along with many other people, given the storm that was arriving in Windham County Thursday morning. He said the thought of the beaver, not safely in its lodge, during a nasty spring rain and snowstorm, motivated him to arrive behind the Putney General Store at about 8:30 a.m.
Patti Smith, a naturalist with Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in West Brattleboro, said Wednesday the volunteers were concerned that the beaver was a female and possibly could be separated from its babies, which are called kits, during a critical time.
Smith, who works extensively with beaver, said she couldn’t tell if the Putney animal was a male or female.
Smith said volunteers on Tuesday draped a length of coarse burlap over the face of the slippery dam, in hopes that the beaver would be able to climb up the burlap to freedom.
She said the group was also using a live-trap from beaver expert Skip Lisle of Grafton to get the beaver out of the pool. William Dana of Putney, one of about a half dozen interested volunteers trying to rescue the beaver, climbed down into the pool and set up the trap Wednesday morning.
Smith brought willow branches for the beaver to eat, Major said.
Even if the beaver was successfully trapped, Major said, getting the trap back up and the beaver released would have taken a lot of manpower.
The beaver was surrounded by walls of concrete and unable to get out because of the steep walls and slippery face of the dam.
Katie Rice, the manager and baker at the Putney General Store, said the beaver showed up about three days earlier and people had been trying to help it escape and return to its home.
Rice said less than a mile upstream from the dam is a big wildlife and wetland area populated by beaver, and she thinks the beaver came downstream too far.
She said about seven years ago a similar problem occurred, when a beaver dam broke and a group of seven baby beavers were caught in the pool below the dam and unable to get out. She doesn’t know what happened to the young beaver kits.
Vermont Game Warden Dave Taddei said he checked on the beaver the day it was reported to be trapped in the pool.
“It was still mobile and swimming around, which means it’s going to be very difficult to catch without some kind of live trap, but it is also very difficult to access where it is located,” he said in a message on Wednesday. He said he was discussing the situation with a wildlife biologist.
Bemis said he took the ramp home since it would likely just be swept downstream during the next storm.
Major said she was impressed with how quickly the beaver, which are called nature’s ecosystem engineers, figured out the manmade ramp.
“She walked up the ramp, collected herself and dove into the water,” said Major. “Like a beaver, like a very smart beaver.”
Photographer Kristopher Radder contributed to this report.
