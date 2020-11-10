MONTPELIER -- Given ballots that arrived in the mail a month before Election Day and the opportunity to vote early, Vermonters shattered the record for turnout in a general election, setting a new mark nearly 14 percent greater than the previous record.
Those numbers were finalized Tuesday in Montpelier, where the Secretary of State's office held its canvass, certifying returns as official results.
The numbers said this: 372,366 of 506,312 registered voters, or 73.5 percent, cast ballots in last Tuesday’s election. That bested the previous record of 326,822, set in 2008, by 13.9 percent.
Given that overwhelming response, will the state make the vote-by-mail system it put in place to prevent the spread of a pandemic its full-time protocol for elections? A number of Southern Vermont legislators are in favor of doing so.
“Certainly as long as there is a public health concern, it makes sense to continue with voting by mail,” said David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, where 77 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
The state will have to weigh factors that go into universal vote-by-mail, including the price tag, Durfee said. This year, federal coronavirus relief dollars paid for most of the costs.
“It will be critical to make the decision well in advance,” Durfee added. “Given the logistics involved and the reliability of the postal service, we can't wait until after the August primary, for example, to decide what we're going to do for the November election.”
Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan. D-Dorset, noted that the absentee ballot process isn’t new — but the wide latitude given Secretary of State James Condos by the Legislature was. She’s not in favor of vote-by-mail becoming the default for the state.
“I don't think the numbers of misdirected ballots were material this year, but obviously having ballots floating around out there unconnected to live voters living in their district of residence is a problem,” Sullivan said. “Also, there's danger in politically aligned groups soliciting, collecting and delivering votes to the Town Clerks -- to include votes cast by our more vulnerable populations.”
Those concerns were raised by lawmakers who voted against the vote-by-mail plan when it passed the Legislature in June.
“I think there's majesty in the process of voters hearing all the arguments up to November and coming out to vote on Election Day,” Sullivan added. “If you can't and need to vote absentee, that's appropriate. But I don't think it should become the default.”
Rep. Carolyn W. Partridge, D-Windham, would like to see the program become permanent. "I think it worked really well,” she said. “Any fear of people voting when they shouldn’t be shouldn’t be is pretty minimal.”
Windham, which also had a school board race on the ballot, saw 82 percent of its 347 voters cast ballots.
“It’s a good plan and regardless of whether there’s a pandemic or not, it should happen,” she said. “It inspires people to vote.”
Last Friday, when asked if he’d support making the vote-by-mail system permanent, Gov. Phil Scott didn’t say no — but didn't say yes, either. He expressed interest in extending the system to Town Meeting Day, which this year is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.
“I believe this crisis is going to be with us at least for the next three or for months,” Scott said Friday. “I would say that we should prepare for some mail-in ballot procedure for Town Meeting so that people can exercise their right to vote in a safe manner."
“We’ve had very low voter turnout for Town Meeting,” he added. “This may be a way to bolster that. If we had this much participation in this general election, possibly this could work for Town Meeting Day and municipal votes and school votes ... If we can move forward and try that on Town Meeting Day that will tell us a lot."
As for Condos, he has deferred on the question so far, saying it’s a policy question for the Legislature to answer — and not an issue he’s discussed with legislative leaders. That remained the case Tuesday.
“The Secretary remains committed to his strong track record of increasing voter access for eligible voters. A universal ballot mailing process may be a good way to do that,” said Eric Covey, the chief of staff for Condos’ office. “However our focus has been entirely on how to conduct the 2020 Elections during a pandemic, so we have not had the ability to engage in any conversations about permanent changes to Vermont’s election laws that the Legislature may be considering.”
“There are a number of important areas of detail that would need to be addressed if any sort of permanent changes were to move forward,” Covey said. “The Secretary is at the ready to have these conversations with the Legislature and our team.”
For town clerks, early voting isn’t new. But they said adopting vote-by-mail on a full-time basis would take some effort.
“In some ways, yes it made our job easier as we didn’t have to field calls requesting ballots and we didn’t have to mail them out,” said Pawlet Town Clerk Deb Hawkins.
Condos’ directive allowing ballot processing (but not tabulation) ahead of Election Day proved crucial, Hawkins said.
“If we were not able to process the ballots ahead of time, our job on Election Day would have been much harder as we would have had to be running early ballots through all day long in between walk-in voters,” she said.
Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau, who saw turnout in her town hit 70 percent, said having the state mail the ballots made the task easier. But learning on the fly as counting began was harder.
“It was definitely difficult in a sense we had to learn and keep up on many new/temporary laws, often learning what worked best as we went along,” Barbreau said. “We were being given new guidance up until about four days before Election Day.”
“I think, looking forward, I would welcome mail balloting being made permanent, but I think clerks and the Secretary of State need to work together to streamline a few things that were rather confusing this first time around,” Barbeau added. “I am definitely open to it.”
In Manchester, where 69 percent of the town’s 4,152 registered voters participated, Town Clerk Anita Sheldon said the influx of ballots was “significant.”
“Communication and additional public service announcements may make the process easier in future years if needed,” Sheldon said. “Absentee/early voting upon the voter's request would allow voters to pick up ballots, ask for ballots to be mailed or vote at the polls on Election Day.”
Across Southern Vermont, turnout was high. Landgrove led the way, with 94 percent of its 144 registered voters casting votes on Election Day.
In the region’s largest communities, Brattleboro checked in with 68 percent, with 6,801 of 9,933 registered voters casting ballots, Bennington saw votes from 7,198 of 10,257 registered voters, a rate of 70 percent.
Larger towns reported turnout at or near the statewide percentage, with Shaftsbury (77 percent of 2,951 registered voters), Rockingham (73 percent of 3,485 voters), Guilford (78 percent of 1,755), Westminster (70 percent of 2,611) and Pownal (71 percent of 2,523).
Many smaller towns had even higher participation rates. Rupert, Sunderland, Winhall, Dummerston, Grafton, Marlboro, Newfane, Whitingham, Windham, Mount Tabor, Tinmouth and Weston all posted voter turnouts of 80 percent or higher.