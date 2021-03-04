BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District’s $52,103,190 budget for the next fiscal year passed in a 2,211-482 vote Tuesday.
Voters also supported the formation of an Independent Budget Review Committee. The article was approved 2,331-310.
“COVID has created so many unexpected expenses, and even more unexpected revenues, that developing the budget felt very different this year,” David Schoales, chairman of the WSESD board, told the Reformer. “I’m grateful the voters supported our schools once again. I am really pleased with the overwhelming support for the Independent Budget Review Committee.
This has been a great success in Brattleboro, and we will welcome the additional eyes looking at our budget next year.”
Brattleboro’s Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee recommended the school district form its own finance committee after providing reviews of the district’s budget.
Schoales and Tim Maciel of Brattleboro, Kelly Young of Guilford and Anne Beekman of Putney were re-elected to the board. Moderator Steven Brown, Clerk Barbara Nowakowski and treasurer Frank Rucker also were re-elected. All seven faced no challengers this election.
Stipends for board members — $4,000 for each and an additional $2,000 for the chairperson — were approved in a 2,001-595 vote.