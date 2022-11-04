BRATTLEBORO — Windham County voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect leaders from the top of the ticket — U.S. Senate and House — to local offices like state representative and assistant judge.
With U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announcing he will not seek reelection for another six-year term, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is seeking the seat, facing Republican Gerald Malloy, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Welch's candidacy for the Senate created a race for his U.S. House seat, which is now being sought by state Sen. Becca Balint of Brattleboro, a Democrat, and Republican Liam Madden of Rockingham. If elected, Balint would the first woman and first openly gay member of Congress from Vermont. Madden is a Marine Corps veteran who more recently worked in the solar energy industry.
The race for governor finds Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican seeking a fourth term, challenged by Democrat/Progressive Brenda Siegel of Newfane. Scott has focused on issues related to economic development; Siegel has spoken out on homelessness and the overdose crisis in Vermont.
Bennington resident Kevin Hoyt, who faces an outstanding arrest warrant for violating a stalking order against another man, is also on the ticket as an independent. Police have been unable to locate Hoyt, who has not publicly campaigned in the race.
Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a Democrat/Progressive, is running against Republican Joe Benning to regain that office. In the treasurer's race, Democrat Mike Pieciak is running against Republican H. Brooke Paige. Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas is also competing against Paige for secretary of state.
And former Manchester resident Charity Clark, a Democrat, faces Republican Michael Tagliavia of Corinth for attorney general.
Local races
With Balint running for U.S. House and state Sen. Jeannette White retiring, both of the Windham Senate seats are up for grabs. Candidates on the ballot are Independents Mark Coester of Westminster and Tim Wessel of Brattleboro, Democrats Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro and Nader Hashim of Dummerston, and Republicans Richard Morton and Richard Kenyon, both of Brattleboro.
The locally contested House races include a challenge from Republican Nancy Gassett, of Vernon, to incumbent Rep. Sara Coffey, a Democrat from Guilford, in the Windham-1 District.
Many of the Windham County districts were reconfigured in reapportionment to reflect population changes in the 2020 federal census. A map of all the legislative districts can be found on the secretary of state’s website at legislature.vermont.gov/reports-and-research/research/reapportionment/2022-house-of-representatives-reapportionment/towns-by-district.
Rep. Laura Sibilia, an independent from West Dover, represents Windham-2 that previously included Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg. The current Windham-2 House District includes Dover, Jamaica, Somerset, Stratton and Wardsboro. Sibilia faces a challenge from independent George Wilson of West Wardsboro.
The Windham-3 District, which has two open seats, includes Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster. Rep. Leslie Goldman of Rockingham and Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster, both Democrats, are facing challenges from Republicans Tyler Austin and Bonnie Depino of Westminster, and Independent Ryan Coyne of Rockingham.
In Windham-4, which covers Dummerston and Putney, incumbent Democrat Mike Mrowicki of Putney is being challenged by Republican Lynn Kuralt of Dummerston.
For Windham-5, which covers Marlboro, Newfane and Townshend, Democrat Emily Long of Newfane is running unopposed.
For Windham-6 (Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington), Republican John Lyddy of Whitingham is competing against Tristan Roberts of Halifax.
The town of Brattleboro is now covered by Windham Districts-7, 8 and 9. In Windham-7, incumbent Emilie Kornheiser, D, is facing a challenge from Republican Terry Martin. Windham-8 has incumbent Democrat Mollie Burke against Republican Rikki Risatti. Democrat incumbent Tristan Toleno is running unopposed for the Windham-9 seat.
Incumbent Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-South Londonderry, is running again but in a reconfigured district — the Windham-Bennington-Windsor District. The district will now have Winhall, Londonderry, Andover and Weston. She is unopposed.
Democrat Heather Chase and Republican Eva Ryan, both of Chester, are running for the newly created Windsor-Windham District, which covers the towns of Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.
Finally, there are three people vying for the two open positions of assistant judge for Windham County: Democrat Lamont Barnett of Rockingham, Independent Mildred Barry of Westminster and Democrat Carolyn Partridge of Windham.