WESTMINSTER — Voters in Rockingham, Westminster, Athens and Grafton approved their $7.6 million high school budget Tuesday, along with two special bond issues totaling $4 million.
Voters approved the Bellows Falls Union High School budget by healthy margins in all four towns, including Rockingham, where unhappiness about the pending departure of Principal John Broadley runs the highest.
Budget vote totals were 663-189: Athens voted 61-31, Grafton 99-20, Rockingham 289-97 and Westminster 214-41.
The two special bond votes, each for $2 million, are aimed at solving two longstanding infrastructure issues at the school: rebuilding the driveway and parking lots at the 52-year-old school, as well as replacing the roof.
Balloting on the parking lot and driveway totaled 598-232, while the vote on the roof was 674-155. All towns approved the two bond votes.
The driveway and parking lot issue already had been voted on in three of the four towns in 2020, but it was accidentally omitted from Rockingham ballot, keeping the project from going forward.
Athens, in a write-in tally, will send Tanya Noyes to the School Board, while Grafton will send Darcie Sprague, in another write-in contest.
In Rockingham, voters elected Michael Stack to a two-year seat on the School Board and, in a write-in contest, selected Rob Weltz to fill a three-year seat. Westminster reelected June Streeter for one of its seats on the board.