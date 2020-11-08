WILMINGTON — The proposed merger between the town and the Wilmington Water District will move forward after voters supported the plan.
Registered voters in the district, which covers properties downtown, approved the plan by a 117-10 margin in Tuesday’s election. Other Wilmington voters supported it 623-143.
“We have to get some documentation together,” Town Manager Scott Tucker said Wednesday.
Tucker anticipates the town’s attorney will send the merger agreement to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office before the Legislature considers the proposal. He said ultimately, it is expected to land on the governor’s desk before final approval.
“It should be relatively straightforward,” Tucker said.
The town and district held two public hearings on the merger, which was pitched as a way to increase efficiency and allow for a succession plan.
“The burden of being the district’s sole employee has worn on me considerably,” Chris Lavoy said during the first hearing. “I think moving forward, the water district needs some assistance and maybe someone to carry on as the next operator and so forth. So it just makes a lot of sense that the water district merges with the town and has the town’s support moving forward so the water district doesn’t more or less dry up one day.”
Like the Wilmington Wastewater Treatment Plant, the water district would operate as a business enterprise. Revenue from those using its services would support its operations.
A merger between the town and water district has been discussed since 2011. The hope is to have it approved by July 1.