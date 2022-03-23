TOWNSHEND — Voters supported the West River Education District budget 201-110.
"I am very grateful that the voters of the West River Education District voted nearly 2-1 to support the education budget," Superintendent Bill Anton said. "I applaud the board for crafting a budget to meet student needs that taxpayers could support."
The $12,915,000 spending plan for fiscal year 2023 approved Wednesday makes several investments in programming and staffing. It represents a 6.6 percent or $800,000 increase over the current year.
Major increases include employee salary raises and related changes in personnel ($110,823), benefit increases and related changes in personnel ($136,582), the Pipelines to Pathways program undertaken in collaboration with Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. ($25,000), stipends for promotional work ($15,000), and new positions such as a secondary maintenance employee ($45,000), after school coordinator at L&G ($18,000), a staff member to explore ways to sustain the Journey East program over two school years ($100,000) and assessments for services ($222,000).
The district includes NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, Townshend Elementary School, Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, and Jamaica Village School. Residents in Brookline, Jamaica, Newfane, Townshend and Windham vote on the budget.
An informational meeting held remotely Tuesday lasted less than 14 minutes. With no questions about the budget, Moderator David Liebow suggested it is "because the board does such a good job disseminating the information."
Liebow welcomed voters to write his name in for the moderator election and they did.
"I'd love to do it," he said. "If someone else is interested, that is fine."
Sara Wiswall, district clerk and town clerk for Jamaica, ran unopposed for the district clerk position.
Rick Hege, treasurer, "has made it known that he is not interested in running," board member Drew Hazelton said. No name appeared on the ballot for the position.
Appointed in April for one year of a three-year term on the board after the at-large seat went unfilled at last year's election, Hazelton said he would be running as a write-in candidate for the remaining two years of the term. He lost to Sara Webb of Brookline, who also was running as a write-in candidate, in a 127-72 vote.
"At large" indicates an election from among all the towns in the district; each community also votes for their own representatives.
Liebow thanked "the School Board, the teachers and the employees for all the hard work they do for our towns" and "all our precious children."