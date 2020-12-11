STAMFORD — The Vermont State Police has spoken to a Stamford official about the purpose of the governor’s order not to congregate during this period, after the town held a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony last week.
State police got in touch with Town Clerk Lori Shepard to “provide educational guidance on the executive orders,” VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said.
He said state police reached out after receiving multiple reports about the event, which was held Dec. 4 in front of the Stamford Elementary School.
The town advertised on its website that the tree lighting would have free doughnuts and hot cocoa for children, as well as wagon rides with Santa and Christmas carol singing.
The event was attended by a few dozen parents and children, Vermont Public Radio reported.
It was reportedly held following remarks by the Stamford Select Board that Gov. Phil Scott has adopted “Communist tactics” and that the board would fight to prevent the government from taking away the Constitutional rights of its residents.
The Governor’s Office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
Last month, Gov. Scott issued an executive order banning multifamily public and private gatherings after novel coronavirus infections in the state began to rise.
On Friday, Vermont saw 113 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, bringing the monthslong total to 5,541. Some 93 patients have died from the disease.
State police said their outreach to Stamford’s town clerk was in line with the agency’s policy of enforcing the executive orders through education.
“I’m told that we had a good, respectful conversation,” Silverman said.
The case was not referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, which Silverman said state police can do in instances of “extreme or repeated” violations.
The Stamford Town Clerk didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday.