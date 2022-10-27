Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Candidates for state representative, Windham-3 (Rockingham, Westminster, Brookline) are Tyler Austin, Westminster, Republican; Michelle Bos-Lun, Westminster, Democrat; Ryan Coyne, Rockingham, Independent; Bonnie Depino, Westminster, Republican; and Leslie Goldman, Rockingham, Democrat.
The answers from those that responded will be published over the next two weeks.
STATE REP, WINDHAM-3 (Rockingham, Westminster, Brookline)
Tyler Austin, of Westminster, Republican
Our real crisis is reflected in the recent UVM/University of Maine study showing 40 percent of Vermont’s families are food-insecure.
My solution:
Means test recipients of school meals assistance. Families qualifying for such assistance will also qualify for apprenticeships, internships, and good, year-round work opportunities with Vermont businesses, especially the trades and nursing.
It is crucial to eliminate perverse incentives that, once exceeded, would disqualify families from other benefits such as SNAP, which enable them to make ends meet.
Opioids:
Cartels are making more money on human trafficking, sex trafficking, and fentanyl distribution than they made on standard recreational drug smuggling. Through their policies, the current administrations in Washington D.C. and Montpelier are providing the osmotic pressure, in the words of reporter Michael Yon, to pull the drugs and people from 140 countries into the United States via the southern border. (Ben Bergquam, Todd Bensman, and Oscar Blue Ramirez have done heroic journalism in covering this story.) In that sense, the federal and state administrations are acting as partners in human trafficking. How does that meet the objectives of social justice?
Economy/COVID:
EMULATE FLORIDA.
I don’t have a lot of money to throw around, but I’d empty the piggy bank to see a debate between Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado vs. the entire “brain trust” of Vermont’s COVID response team.
Dr. Lapado: “Scientifically it makes no sense … How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission, when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?” … “You don’t have to go to medical school to know that doesn’t make sense“
“At this point … there’s basically zero protection from infection from the vaccines.”
Regarding Vermont COVID policies:
Dr Lapado: “I was basically asleep in terms of recognizing the fact that there are entities that have very deep agendas … So I was very late to awaken to that and it’s become very apparent now.
“Something that I did not lose sight of is my relationship with liberty and freedom and how important those principles are to a functioning society.”
So, observe the Vermont economy and the industries that now have on outsized role in it; government and “health care.” Go to Springfield, Vt., and see buildings that once housed a healthy manufacturing base, with well-paying industrial jobs, are now home to a “health care” facility that is in continual financial duress, receiving repeated state-sponsored bailouts. https://www.vnews.com/Springfield-Hospital-continues-to-lose-money-41791687
Housing? According to Art Wolf, Associate Professor of Economics at UVM, housing here is more expensive due to regulations: https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/money/2017/07/19/affordability-combination-price-incomes-and-mortgage-rates/469398001/.
“Vermont’s regulatory framework — state and local zoning and permitting — drives up the cost of land and therefore the cost of the house that sits on that land. If it’s expensive to build new houses, then existing homes are also going to be expensive.”
So, the answer to our high housing cost is straightforward. De-regulate. Or keep the framework in place and pay more.
See more at www.Taustinvt.com.