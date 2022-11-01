Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for State Representative for Windham-1 (Vernon, Guilford) are Sara Coffey, Guilford, Democrat, and Nancy Gassett, Vernon, Republican.
STATE REP, WINDHAM-1 (Guilford and Vernon)
Sara Coffey of Guilford, Democrat
It has been an honor to serve as the State Representative for Guilford and Vernon Over the last four years I have been working to find solutions to ensure that all Vermonters have access to opportunities and a bright future. With your support I will return to State House and continue to be a strong voice for our rural communities.
• Access to affordable housing, child care and broadband are key to building a strong economy and workforce.
Over the past three years the Legislature has committed roughly $375 million to build more than 1,000 units of housing for low- and middle-income families; to repair rental properties to bring them up to code; to enhance shelter capacity and supportive services for those who are homeless; and to provide incentives to develop accessory dwelling units and down payment grants for first-generation homebuyers. We are doing everything we can to provide more safe and affordable housing to support current housing needs and attract much-needed workforce.
In the 2022 session I contributed to the development of a comprehensive workforce bill (S.11) which made $113.5 million in strategic investments to increase workforce participation, to reinforce and sustain workers in nursing, mental health care, childcare and the trades, to incentivize Vermont college graduates to stay and work in Vermont. It included scholarships, forgivable loans, education, and training and internship programs.
Vermont needs high quality, affordable childcare to grow our workforce and support young families. Last biennium we laid the groundwork to transform our childcare system, and I am committed to continuing this work in the coming session.
• Addressing the opioid epidemic, gun violence and crime
Vermont enjoys one of the lowest crime rates in the country. Although our overall crime rates are low, we have experienced substantial rates of domestic violence and a rise in opioid- related deaths.
We must address increasing gun violence, opioid overdoes and domestic violence by making investments in law enforcement training and recruitment; improving access to prevention programming; strengthening the state’s 12 recovery centers; providing housing and employment support; and increasing resources to our mental health system. I also believe that it is important that we keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people and that we give our courts and law enforcement the tools they need to keep our communities safe.
• The climate crisis is a threat to our communities and our prosperity as a state, and we cannot afford to delay action.
Seventy-four percent of Vermont’s emissions come from the transportation and thermal sectors, so this is where I believe we must focus our efforts to help Vermonters to transition away from heating their homes with fossil fuels. We also need to focus on weatherization at scale and clean transportation solutions and incentives for low- and moderate-income Vermonters.
With unprecedented federal funding available, we have a historic opportunity to get to work implementing the solutions laid out in the Climate Action Plan, which will help all Vermonters benefit from the clean energy economy, grow a “green workforce,” and reap benefits of approximately $6.4 billion over 30 years.