Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Candidates for state representative, Windham-3 (Rockingham, Westminster, Brookline) are Tyler Austin, Westminster, Republican; Michelle Bos-Lun, Westminster, Democrat; Ryan Coyne, Rockingham, Independent; Bonnie Depino, Westminster, Republican; and Leslie Goldman, Rockingham, Democrat.
The answers from those that responded will be published over the next two weeks.
STATE REP, WINDHAM-3 (Rockingham, Westminster, Brookline)
Leslie Goldman, of Rockingham, Democrat
Opioid epidemic: I believe we need short term and long term solutions to the opioid epidemic. In the short term I believe in harm reduction strategies. These include accepting drug use as part of our world, working to minimize harmful effects and to save lives.
In the FY2023 state budget, the legislature made substantial investment in prevention and recovery programs related to substance abuse disorder. I support these investments which focus on substance misuse prevention, residential treatment, and recovery housing.
In the long term, we need to recognize that poverty, class, racism, social isolation, and past trauma, among other things, affect people’s ability to deal with their social circumstances and lead them to turn towards drugs. I would like to focus on these issues to prevent drug use.
With respect to non-violent crime, I would like to use strategies such as diversion, restitution, and restorative justice to avoid incarceration which can lead to poor life outcomes.
Housing crisis: The housing crisis and workforce shortage are intertwined: if we want to attract workers to Vermont, we must have homes for them to live in. I support projects by employers and nonprofits to create housing for moderate and lower income people. The Windham Windsor Housing Trust and the Winston Prouty campus projects are great examples.
In the last biennium, the Vermont legislature appropriated over $113.5 million using ARPA funds to support business and municipalities, created tax credits, and provided assistance in specific sectors including forgivable loans for business, support for a creative economy, nursing and healthcare scholarships, support for trades, and downtown and village tax credits.
In addition, the legislature has invested in creating housing that will be affordable to low and middle income families. This includes supporting landlords repairing rental properties that are currently off-line because they are not up to code, providing incentives for development of accessory dwelling units, and providing down payment grants for first generation homebuyers.
We will be evaluating these investments in the next biennium and consider investing further with the remaining ARPA dollars.
Health care: I am a retired family nurse practitioner having spent 37 years practicing primary care. I sit on the House Healthcare Committee.
Vermont has a nursing workforce shortage, in part due to COVID, but there are other reasons as well. There is insufficient faculty to educate new nurses and fewer students pursuing a nursing career. Multiple opportunities to address this problem are included in the FY 2023 budget including grants to nursing faculty over three years, incentive grants to hospital employed nurses to serve as preceptors, development of a nursing pipeline apprenticeship program, and forgivable loans for both masters-level mental health professionals and nursing faculty.
In addition to supporting the health care workforce, we were successful in expanding access to health care through telemedicine by creating a licensing process which makes it easier for out-of-state providers to offer care to Vermonters while protecting Vermonters from incompetent or unethical practitioners.
In the next biennium, I will be focusing on health care reform that is considering moving our hospitals from a “fee for service” model to a more stable population-based model that focuses on hospital sustainability while at the same time thinking about increasing access, improving quality, and reducing cost for Vermonters.