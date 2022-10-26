Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Candidates for state representative, Windham-7 are Emilie Kornheiser, Brattleboro, Democrat, and Terry Martin, Brattleboro, Republican.
The answers from those that responded will be published over the next two weeks.
State Rep, Windham-7
Emilie Kornheiser of Brattleboro, Democrat
All Vermonters deserve equitable access to education, housing, and economic security. But roughly one-third of Vermonters don’t have any savings for a rainy day, 65 percent don’t have family medical leave in the midst of a pandemic, and almost one-half of Vermonters have difficulty in paying household expenses.
I ran for the Vermont House to bring the voices and values of our community to the Statehouse. I ran to help create a Vermont that works for everyone. I’m running for re-election because our work is far from complete.
Overdose, substance use, and our criminal justice system
Many of us are desperate right now. We’ve seen friends and family die from overdoses. We’ve seen the impact on our streets and on our justice system. We need comprehensive treatment options, harm reduction strategies to keep folks from dying, and to separate crime from addiction and mental illness.
In the last biennium I led on legislation to address our overdose epidemic, most of which passed the house and was vetoed by the governor. I will continue to fight for our neighbors by:
• Restructuring our care system so everyone can access treatment and support.
• Implementing harm reduction practices such as decriminalization of low level possession, peer needle exchange, safe use sites, and expanded distribution of narcan.
• Expand our evidence-based peer support programs.
• Ensure our community based mental health agencies and diversion programs are supported and accountable.
Housing
Before the pandemic, our corner of Vermont experienced very low rental vacancy rates and high housing costs, with too many of our neighbors living without a home. This crisis, building for 30 years and exacerbated by the pandemic, now impacts every corner of our economy. There is no quick fix, but a combination of funding, financing, and regulatory changes can put us on on a sustainable path:
• Through reforms to the administration of Act 250 and other planning rules, we can ease restrictions in downtown and village centers.
• We can invest in building new affordable and cooperative housing and rehab existing housing, through the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and our network of state housing trusts. We have hundreds of units in the pipeline, and we can create even more.
• We can support first-time, first-generation, and middle-income home buyers with accessible loans through VHFA..
• We can strengthen the infrastructure at our cooperative mobile home parks, such as Mountain Home, so these communities can remain vibrant.
• Vermont has the largest proportion of vacation homes in the country. Some are subsidized by short-term rentals, some sit mostly vacant. We must incentivize primary housing and ensure everyone pays their fair share.
Our workforce shortage is not a simple mismatch between the number of people available and employers seeking workers. Many Vermonters can’t work because they are caring for children or loved ones. Wages don’t match expenses, and additional training can cost more than families will earn.
Faced with these profound economic shifts, Vermonters need ready access to education and training. We also need higher wages and the social infrastructure to support those wages. Programs such as universal family medical leave and affordable, accessible childcare make our work lives more stable and make it possible for our lives to work. When we have real financial stability, we can thrive.