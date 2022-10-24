Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Candidates for state representative, Windham-4 are Lynn Kuralt, Dummerston, Republican, and Mike Mrowicki, Putney, Democrat.
The answers from those that responded will be published over the next two weeks.
STATE REP WINDHAM-4 (Putney and Dummerston)
Mike Mrowicki, of Putney, Democrat
To start, I see Vermont as the best place I know to live, love, work, raise a family in and retire to — and my work is focused on keeping it that way.
Regarding the opioid epidemic:
• First, make sure the funding received from settlements with opioid manufacturers is targeted to address the damage done.
• Next, more in-patient facilities. Out-patient MAT treatment is better than nothing, but not as effective.
• Funding to retain and attract more trained treatment staff.
• More use of peer-support programs.
• More and better trauma treatments (especially somatic based).
Not treating trauma as a root cause is like putting band-aids on broken bones.
Let’s also remember that addiction is a chronic disease, in the same way that asthma and diabetes are. Support needs to be ongoing.
Housing, workforce, economic development:
Housing first. Can’t bring more workers to grow the economy here otherwise.
• Continue support of Vermont Housing/Conservation Board and regional housing trusts. They use government funding efficiently with accountability to taxpayers.
• Private/public partnerships to create workforce housing.
• Pass (again) the bill the governor vetoed that promoted more/better housing and even loosened regulatory barriers.
• Limit “corporate short term rentals” while encouraging more singular accessory apartments.
• Utilize smart growth planning that limits sprawl with clustered development. This also addresses climate, better utilizing town resources and reducing the need for cars.
Workforce:
• Curtis Reed of the Vermont Partnership has suggested that more/better outreach to communities of color in other states can bolster our work force and build a more diverse population. A win-win for Vermont.
• Continue to bring more immigrants and refugees here. It’s what America has done for centuries until the last president tried to shut the borders down — and now we have a worker shortage across the U.S.
• Congress needs to create compassionate immigration policies, across the nation and Vermont. We can then be more welcoming to those who want to help grow our economy and make our state stronger.
• Increased support for the trades, with our regional career centers.
Valuing Justice — The last topic I’ll address is justice — using the lens of justice to guide our progress.
Economic justice — moving us to livable wages in jobs where workers, especially women, feel physically and emotionally safe.
Environmental justice recognizing that climate change is real, it’s here and we must act now.
Social/racial justice so BIPOC LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities feel welcome and help us build a stronger, more diverse state and nation.
Lastly, I support justice for women to retain the health care rights they’ve had for the last 50 years. Government has no place in our bedrooms, doctors offices, or hospital rooms. That’s why I support Prop 5/Article 22 — while my opponent (Lynn Kuralt) does not.
Progress with justice is what voters can expect me to continue working for. Progress with justice for all, no exceptions.