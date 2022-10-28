Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for State Senate for the Windham County District are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Wendy Harrison, Brattleboro, Democrat; Nader Hashim, Dummerston, Democrat; Richard Kenyon, Brattleboro, Republican; Richard Morton, Brattleboro, Republican; and Tim Wessel, Brattleboro, Independent.
STATE SENATE, WINDHAM DISTRICT
Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro, Democrat
The opioid epidemic is persistent and alarming, destructive to individuals, families and communities, particularly in rural areas. I am not an expert in substance use or addiction treatment, but I have had the privilege to meet with dedicated people who have been working in this area for decades. I will continue to do my homework and to learn from those most impacted. For now, I believe the key actions to be taken are to:
• Ensure that treatment is available, both physically and financially. When a person is ready for treatment, they need to be able to begin immediately and without shame.
• Focus actions on what we can do now with the resources available, especially by supporting agencies that are doing the work effectively but are hampered by limited capacity.
• Keep the general public informed about the situation.
• Target law enforcement efforts on the criminal organizations that are providing the opioids, and use State and Federal resources fairly within Vermont. I support the recent action of the Bennington County State’s Attorney to hold negligent landlords accountable for drug dealing on their properties.
• Be willing to consider additional bold approaches that have worked elsewhere, such as a safe injection site pilot program that the Governor vetoed last session.
• Long term, we must address the root causes of addiction, particularly poverty.
Equitable and sustainable economic development takes a long-term view of the entire community and should include education, transportation, and a welcoming atmosphere, as well as the traditional support to businesses. A lack of workforce, not a lack of jobs, is our challenge.
The housing crisis contributes to the workforce shortage, particularly for new residents looking to relocate. To tackle the housing crisis, we should implement plans approved by the Legislature and Governor last year: loans and grants for rehabbing public and private rentals, tax credits for new housing in downtown areas, and increased training for the construction trades. Towns now have the authority to individually address short- term rentals. Employers are stepping up to be part of the solution, such as the fund established in the Upper Valley for new construction and UVM’s financial investment in housing. I support additional State action to encourage these types of public/private programs.
Affordable and accessible childcare also is essential. In addition to the obvious health and education benefits, it’s estimated that 5000 additional parents (mostly mothers) would be able to participate in the workforce. Child care provided at this level would encourage families to relocate to Vermont.
Combatting Climate change is an existential concern. I support the State’s Climate Action Plan. It includes incentives to make electric vehicles less expensive than gas vehicles and to replace oil heat with less polluting and often less expensive alternatives. It is designed to save Vermont families money now and to preserve Vermont livability into the future. We must ensure that the plan is diligently implemented.