Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
Candidates for State Senate for the Windham County District are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Wendy Harrison, Brattleboro, Democrat; Nader Hashim, Dummerston, Democrat; Richard Kenyon, Brattleboro, Republican; Richard Morton, Brattleboro, Republican; and Tim Wessel, Brattleboro, Independent.
STATE SENATE, WINDHAM DISTRICT
Nader Hashim of Dummerston, Democrat
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
Regarding opioids, harm reduction and prevention should be the top priority. I previously advocated for a treatment docket to be established in Windham County and will continue to do so. With additional mental health investment, these dockets can help to reduce recidivism, especially for people with co-occurring disorders such as PTSD.
I believe that poverty is the root cause of the majority of crime, and addressing income inequality, housing insecurity, and mental health are vital in preventing crime from happening in the first place.
When crime does happen, having a timely police/fire/EMS response is necessary. However, we must also invest time and effort into looking at what happens after a person enters any criminal justice system, and what steps we are taking to rehabilitate and provide the necessary pathway to preventing recidivism.
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
This will require revisiting Act 250 and, just as importantly, investing in infrastructural needs such as sewer/wastewater and electricity.
It currently takes developers 16 months to two years to get through the permitting process. While I am in full support of preserving our green spaces and mountains, I do believe we must provide more opportunities to develop village centers to be walkable and have affordable/accessible housing.
In order to take the steps to build more housing, we must also invest in the infrastructure that is needed for these projects. Instead of unfunded mandates for towns, the state must look toward investing in bonds and grants for towns to build out their infrastructure.
Lastly, the keys to flourishing economic development involve livable wages, the opportunity for workers to unionize, and access to affordable child care and housing.
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Climate change is still an ongoing issue and Vermont must play its role in addressing it. We must also recognize that investing in climate resiliency is necessary because we are going to continue seeing climate catastrophes and climate refugees coming to our state.
I will support investing in EV incentives for multiple income levels and developing EV infrastructure.
I also believe that climate resiliency involves investing in housing, strengthening and monitoring our waterways, and supporting local farmers and food systems in order to reduce our reliance on the global food chain.