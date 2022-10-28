Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for State Senate for the Windham County District are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Wendy Harrison, Brattleboro, Democrat; Nader Hashim, Dummerston, Democrat; Richard Kenyon, Brattleboro, Republican; Richard Morton, Brattleboro, Republican; and Tim Wessel, Brattleboro, Independent.
STATE SENATE, WINDHAM DISTRICT
Tim Wessel of Brattleboro, Independent
I believe that the rise in the petty crime rate, opioid overdoses and our 30-year high in suicide rates are all correlated with the severe loss of physical connection that has occurred during our long pandemic recovery. While measures protecting our more vulnerable were necessary and the right thing to do, we must now contend with the fact that many feel more isolated and less part of a family or even a community. I think the most efficient and helpful path to lessen suffering in Vermont is to put more resources into counseling families who are experiencing this personally. Coping tools should be provided to any and all who are willing and able to help in their own communities. This does not mean that enforcement does not have a role; we must still support the punishment of those that victimize others and fix our inefficient judicial system, but we all know that we will never arrest our way out of addiction. Let’s examine our systems of support for those who can still become productive members of society, and use our tax dollars wisely on intervention and training programs that are proven to work.
The housing crisis is quite simply a problem of supply and demand. We must increase the supply of housing to have an effect on the availability of various types of homes, which will then drive down both purchase prices and rental costs. This means we need to encourage the building of new homes, the renovations of existing housing stock, and the creation of extra units using tools such as ADUs – Accessory Dwelling Units. We should be looking at multiple paths to encourage new places to live, allow municipalities to have their own tools to do this, and not assume that one path to increasing housing will work for every Vermont town. Along with fixing our broken child care system and encouraging job growth, working to incentivize more housing is the third leg of a stool that will create a stable environment for economic growth and worker retention.
From the moment I announced my campaign, I have made fixing our broken early child care system in Vermont my number one concern. My wife and I experienced the loss of our daycare provider in the middle of the pandemic, and it was the single most stressful time of our lives. We were lucky, and together with other parents we were able to advocate for another private entity to take over the business, but not without the loss of some beloved staff and fellow families who chose to move on.
Young working couples who want to have kids need child care in order for both parents to work in Vermont. Our state needs those young, dual income working parents for our state to thrive economically, and in turn those parents need stable, affordable and safe child care. We must find more ways to strengthen our patchwork of child care providers, respect that every child and every parent have different needs for early education, and fill those gaps so that there are no longer long waiting lists for child care spots. We simply must fix this problem to retain our state’s vitality and economic resilience.