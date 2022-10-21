MONTPELIER — Vermont GOP Chairman Paul Dame announced the creation of an “Excess Ballot” reporting system.
“Over the past two weeks, many Vermonters have been receiving their ballots in the mail in order to more conveniently vote in November’s General Election. I personally have received an additional ballot that belongs to someone who has not lived in my home in the four years since I bought it. During the last two radio appearances, a listener has called in to share their experiences as well, that they have received an excess ballot that did not belong at their residence.
“While Democrats ignored Republican input on this very issue during the debate, we still have an opportunity to make a positive impact and help clean up the voter checklist,” Dame said. “The VTGOP is taking steps to do that using the processes outlined in our state laws.”
The Excess Ballot reporting system on the VTGOP website. Anyone who received an excess ballot is able to go to the website and report the error. Because our Town Clerks are busy getting ready for Election Day, and some are even processing ballots as they come in, Dame said the VTGOP will wait until after the election to forward this information to the appropriate election authorities so that the process can begin to remove excess names from the voter checklist.
To report an excess ballot, go to: www.vtgop.org/ballots.