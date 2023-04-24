BRATTLEBORO — A plan developed over the last year to make the community more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists received the Select Board’s blessing.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin called the plan “comprehensive and creative.”
“It’s not just sustainable, etc. but there’s an equity basis,” she said.
At last week’s meeting, the board unanimously endorsed the Walk/Bike Action Plan. A round of applause from supporters in the room followed.
A steering committee provided feedback to guide the project, which was funded by a state municipal planning grant. Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion and consultants at SLR borrowed electric bikes from Brooks Memorial Library to tour the community.
SLR created an interactive map where concerns or needs could be pinpointed. In October, the group started a prioritization plan.
Holly Parker, project manager at SLR consulting firm, counted more than 230 comments from the interactive map.
Emily Foster, transportation engineer at SLR, said the plan is meant to support cyclists currently using the local roadways and attract more. She noted that Western Avenue, West Brattleboro, Guilford Street and Putney Road have bike lanes, however, “none of these existing facilities really connect to one another.”
Brattleboro has “a robust pedestrian network,” she said, “but there are some deficiencies.” The plan incorporates current plans by the town and state with additional recommendations.
Recommended in the short term are projects to restripe bike lanes from West Brattleboro to downtown, and further along Putney Road Road; install signage and pavement markers on Spring Tree Road; provide wayfinding to the West River Trail; install a multi-use trail across the Common behind the gazebo to connect Putney Road to Linden Street; put shared-lane markings and traffic calming measures on Frost Street, Church Street, Elliot Street and Elm Street; convert some on-street parking in wide shoulders on South Main Street into two-way bike lanes to achieve continuous bike lanes; and convert Flat Street to one-way traffic eastbound between Elm Street and Main Street, and restripe the roadway for two-way bike lanes. Foster said the latter project would dedicate more of the roadway to cyclists, help simplify movements on Flat Street and ease congestion.
Shared-lane markings aren’t a dedicated bike facility but they “can be an affordable solution when designed correctly,” Foster said, seeing them as a way to help communicate to motorists that cyclists will be on the street.
Pedestrian-focused projects recommended in the short term in the plan include the installation of safety improvements at intersections such as Elliot Street at Williams Street, Elm Street at Frost Street, High Street at Green Street, Church Street at Elliot Street, and South Main Street at Canal Street. That could mean “simple signing and striping enhancements to reduce some confusion and help reduce some travel speeds and improve visibility and circulation for all roadway users including bicyclists and pedestrians,” Foster said.
Also recommended in the short term are enhancements related to crosswalk visibility on Route 9 at Brookside Drive, George F. Miller Drive and Green Street; and installation of missing sidewalk on Fairground Road and Atwood Street to provide a continuous path to Brattleboro Union High School.
Foster noted longer term projects will require more planning and design. They include continuous bike facilities on Canal Street, Putney Road and Linden Street; bike facilities on Fairground Road and High Street; a shared street on Bridge Street once the new bridge being constructed to Hinsdale, N.H., is in place; intersection improvements on Canal Street, Maple Street and Fairview Street; continuous pedestrian facilities on Canal Street; additional pedestrian facilities on Putney Road and Linden Street; installation of missing sidewalk on Belmont Avenue; installation of sidewalk on Cedar Street from Laurel Street to Linden Street; and installation of sidewalk on Black Mountain Road from Putney Road to Buttonwood Drive.
The plan also recommends creating a fund for the town to match potential grants. Potential funding sources are identified.
“I think this brings safety to the table and we will see an increased number of people out on the road,” said Select Board member Peter “Fish” Case, an avid cyclist.