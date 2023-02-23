PUTNEY — Students at Putney Central School spent the month of February studying and talking about each of the 13 principles of the Black Lives Matter movement as part of Black History Month.
On the last day before winter break, students created a gallery walk presentation and toured it around the school examining various Black Lives Matter principles.
Aidy Holding, the Planning Room Coordinator and Diversity, Equity, and Social Justice teacher for the school, helped co-lead the week’s long project.
“We started making these projects for the bulletin boards a few weeks ago. We are celebrating Black History Month and Black Lives Matter with a kind of a gallery walk of the bulletin boards that all the classes created,” said Holding. “They are based on principles, the 13 principles of the Black Lives Matter movement.”
Students from Putney Central School put on a gallery walk-type presentation to talk about the 13 principles of the Black Lives Matter movement as part of Black History Month on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Jen O’Donnell, a fourth-grade teacher at Putney Central School, and Lucas Wilcox, 10, a fourth-grade student, hang some artwork on the bulletin board before the students go on their gallery tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as part of an educational program around Black Lives Matter and Black History Month.
Lucas Wilcox, 10, a fourth-grade student at Putney Central School, hangs some artwork on the bulletin board before the students go on their gallery tour on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as part of an educational program around Black Lives Matter and Black History Month.
Mohsin Latif, a third-grader at Putney Central, talks about a personal museum she created that was inspired by the story "Milo’s Museum." The third-grade class created personal museums of themselves that were part of the gallery walk-type presentation on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
One of the more unique presentations was by the school’s third-grade class, in which students created a small museum based on themselves. The idea was inspired by the book “Milo’s Museum,” in which the lead character goes to a museum but doesn’t see any African American culture and history reflected in the museum, which inspires her to create her own museum.
