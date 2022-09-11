BELLOWS FALLS — Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
1 of 37
Jason Colburn, an explore firefighter for Walpole, N.H., Fire Department, bows his head during a prayer on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, before several area firefighters walk in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Purchase local photos online.
Jason Colburn, an explore firefighter for Walpole, N.H., Fire Department, bows his head during a prayer on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, before several area firefighters walk in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Case Wright, of Bellows Falls, Vt., gives a thumbs up to the firefighters that walk by during the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Jason Colburn, an explore firefighter for Walpole, N.H., Fire Department, bows his head during a prayer on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, before several area firefighters walk in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jason Colburn, an explore firefighter for Walpole, N.H., Fire Department, bows his head during a prayer on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, before several area firefighters walk in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Duane Fairbank, a retired Walpole, N.H., firefighter, walks in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Case Wright, of Bellows Falls, Vt., gives a thumbs up to the firefighters that walk by during the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in the third annual “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.