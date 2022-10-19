MONTPELIER — Vermont ranked as the eighth-worst state to find employees for job openings in a study published Wednesday by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Compiling statistics from the Bureau of Labor, WalletHub’s study looked at job opening rates over the last year and the last month.
Vermont employers are facing more trouble with hiring than in any state in the Northeast, per the bureau’s statistics, although Massachusetts was right behind at ninth. Vermont had a job opening rate of 7.7 percent over the last year, with that number dropping to 7.1 percent this past month.
New York, however, is the best state in the country for prospective employers to find workers, with a job opening rate of just 5 percent over the past month. New Hampshire came in at 18th.
Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Kentucky and West Virginia made up the top five on the list of most difficult places to find help. Washington, D.C., Washington state, Kansas and Michigan rounded out the top five behind New York as the best environments for employers.
“What happened during the pandemic is that people had time on their hands to reevaluate their work-life balance, career paths and professional goals — and really began to prioritize the quality of their work environment,” said Steve Striffler, director of the Labor Resource Center at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
“People became less tolerant of poor working conditions, low pay and lack of flexibility — and found that they had other job opportunities and weren’t afraid to switch jobs. And some employers have been unwilling to keep up with the changing times," he said.