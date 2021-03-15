WALPOLE, N.H. — About four dozen Walpole residents turned out for Town Meeting Saturday afternoon, approving the $4.8 million town budget, spending for a new truck and police cruiser, and designating the historic Old Drewsville Road as a “scenic way.”
Peggy Pschirrer, chairwoman of the Walpole Select Board, said Monday that voters also approved a plan to use a portion of the town surplus to paint the town hall and make some overdue repairs, at a cost of about $150,000.
The town hall is 102 years old, she said, and replaced a building which burned. A close inspection revealed mold and cracked paint that needs attention, particularly on one side. The roof is also getting some attention, she said.
The town budget was accepted without a single question, she said. The budget is up 3.2 percent, a smaller increase than last year, she said.
The only issue to not gain the voters’ approval was a petitioned article supporting carbon tax legislation. That failed on a 23-20 vote, she said.
The Old Drewsville Road issue, also a petitioned article, passed on a 25-23 vote.
Pschirrer, who was overwhelmingly re-elected to a third, three-year term during balloting last Tuesday, said the two petitioned articles generated the most discussion during the two-hour meeting, which was held at the Walpole Middle School, a COVID-inspired change from the usual meeting in the historic Town Hall.
Designating the winding Old Drewsville Road as “scenic” restricts utility cutting along the road, and requires utility companies that want to cut trees or brush to go to the Walpole Planning Board for review, she said.
The road connects Walpole village to the area of town known as Drewsville, and goes past many old homes and farms. “I think it’s more historic than scenic,” Pschirrer said, noting that it is an old state road that had reverted to the town many years ago. “It’s a long and winding road,” she said.
Both items were voted by ballot, she said, rather than a floor vote.
Pschirrer, who is chairwoman until Thursday when the chairmanship rotates to another member of the three-person select board, said the board received a lot of questions from one person about the purchase of the new highway truck and police cruiser, but ultimately, the proposed spending was approved unanimously.
Pschirrer attributed a large portion of the increase in the town budget to the state mandated increase in contributions to town employee retirement accounts. Those increases go into effect in July, she said, and the town’s contribution will increase 25 percent for municipal employees, from 11.7 percent to 14 percent. The police retirement contribution is even greater, she said, with the town’s contribution of 19 percent increasing to 33.4 percent. “That’s a huge jump in our obligation,” she said.
Health care costs are also going up, she said.
