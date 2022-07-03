WALPOLE, N.H. — A car crash on Saturday night left one occupant seriously injured.
The Walpole Police Department said the single motor vehicle crash on Main Street near Walpole Middle School occurred at about 8:39 p.m. Saturday when a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. All three occupants inside of the vehicle were transported from the scene by ambulance, according to the news release.
Police were assisted by Walpole Fire and Rescue, Golden Cross Ambulance, the Bellows Falls Police Department and Liberty Utilities. Police said to expect Main Street between North Road and Elm Street to be closed to all traffic through the early morning hours to allow Liberty Utilities to restore power.
The crash is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 603-445-2058.