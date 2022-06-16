WALPOLE, N.H. — On Sunday, June 12, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Walpole Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a three vehicles. The crash happened on Route 12 near the intersection of Blackjack Crossing Road.
Based on initial investigation, a 2017 Subaru SW WRX, operated by Kyle Wilkins, 18, of Keene, N.H., was travelling north on Route 12. Wilkins’ vehicle veered into the southbound lane striking two vehicles: a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Jourdan Metcalf, 22, of Bellows Falls, and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jesse Glynn of Belmont, Mass. Wilkins was the lone occupant in his vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with life threatening injuries. Wilkins was later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. His condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the Jeep and three passengers, including two minor children were also transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver and passengers in the Nissan were treated and released at the scene.
Route 12 was closed for approximately three hours for accident reconstruction. The Walpole Police Department was assisted by Walpole Fire and EMS, Golden Cross Ambulance and the Keene Fire Department.
At this time the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information related to the collision is being asked to contact the Walpole Police Department by calling the 24hr dispatch line (603-355-2000.