WALPOLE, N.H. — Walpole residents will gather Saturday afternoon at the Town Hall to finish up their Town Meeting business.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday and decided the most controversial issue — a proposed zoning ordinance that would have limited the number of “formula businesses” in the town to 12. The vote was 426-272 against the proposal, which would have constituted a zoning change.
According to the website preservewalpole.org, “the legal definition [of a formula business] is clunky, but think chain stores like Dollar Tree and franchises like Kentucky Fried Chicken.”
The biggest issue on Saturday likely will be the proposed $5.2 million town budget, which is up about 4.2 percent over last year’s budget, said Sarah Downing, the administrator for the Select Board.
The article also calls for approval of the $535,000 sewer budget and $198,900 for the water budget.
Other major spending articles include $250,000 for a new six-wheel truck for the Highway Department, and $75,000 for additional storage at the recycling center.
There is also an article that would spend $115,000 to rebuild and improve the drainage of Middle Street.
Walpole’s Town Meeting was originally scheduled for March 18, but it, and voting, was pushed back two weeks, because of the large snowstorm that hit the area on March 14.
Downing said the article that calls for the purchase of a new police cruiser at $47,000 would have to be amended, since the cost for a new cruiser turned out to be higher than the town’s earlier estimate. There is a separate $16,000 article for equipment for the new cruiser.
Voters had no races to decide for town officers, and longtime Select Board member Steven Dalessio was reelected unopposed to the three-member board.
Voters also will decide on property tax credits granted to elderly residents of Walpole, as well as veterans.
There is no Zoom option for Walpole Town Meeting, and the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall.