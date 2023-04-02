WALPOLE, N.H. — It was a congenial Town Meeting Saturday, as about 200 Walpole residents approved a $5.2 million budget and every other funding request.
Meeting for the first time in the Walpole Town Hall since the pandemic, voters ate their traditional hot dogs and approved a new highway plow truck for $250,000; a new storage building for the recycling center, for $75,000; a new police cruiser, for $65,000; and $115,000 for rebuilding Middle Street.
The budget is up 4.29 percent, but the Select Board said they hadn't calculated the impact on taxes. Last year's budget reflected a 5.4 percent increase.
Select Board Chairman Steve Dalessio said the budget was under a lot of pressure, due to large increases in health insurance. He said the board changed the insurance policy, and town employees must now pay a $1,000 deductible for their health care costs. At the same time, he said, all employees got a 6 percent pay increase, with some getting bigger increases because they were "significantly underpaid." Last year, town employees also got a 6 percent raise, Dalessio noted.
Dalessio said that the $1,000 health care deductible saved the town $300 a month per employee. The town has 20 fulltime employees and 20 part-time.
The town gets its health insurance through a statewide town-centered insurance pool, he said. The costs went up more than 12 percent, he said, because of demand, post-COVID.
Walpole Police Chief Justin Sanctuary said that the cost of cruisers is increasing dramatically, and voters had to amend the warned article to include an additional $11,000 to cover the increased cost. Voters also approved a separate article of $16,500 to equip the new cruiser.
Sanctuary also said that the police force is returning to gas-only vehicles, as its foray into hybrid vehicles proved unsuccessful. While the town saved on gasoline, the vehicles did not hold up well, and getting them repaired was another challenge, he said.
He said the 2021 hybrid Ford turned out to be such a "lemon" that Ford bought it back from the town.
"They were great on gas but they weren't reliable," he said.
The chief said that while the department is budgeted for six full-time officers, the department currently only has five officers, and no part-time officers.
The new vehicle that was approved is the seventh cruiser, with a 2016 model the oldest in the fleet. He said the department needed an extra cruiser to cover down vehicles. Walpole officers are allowed to take the cruisers home with them, he said, but are not allowed to use the cruisers for personal use.
"People aren't interested" in police work, he said. "We're hiring, please come see me," he said to laughter.
Voters also approved adding funds to existing capital reserve funds.
Residents questioned the board about the size of the town's unassigned fund balance, or surplus. The town currently has $2.2 million in that fund; the state requires that towns have 17 percent of their budget held in reserve for emergencies.
Dalessio said the town has had emergencies where the fund balance bailed the town out of having to borrow money. This past year, he said, there was a lot of flood damage on the roads.
Voters also approved increasing property tax exemptions for the elderly, with some people saying the exemptions don't go far enough given that property values have increased so dramatically in Walpole.
Only eight Walpole residents — all in their 80s — qualify for the reduction, which is based on income and other financial resources.
The most contentious issue that faced Walpole residents was decided during balloting on Tuesday, when residents overwhelmingly rejected a proposed zoning change that would have limited to 12 the number of "formula" businesses or stores in town, such as fast food franchises and national chain stores.
Town meeting and voting was pushed back two weeks because of a large snowstorm which struck the region on March 14.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.