WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A Walpole, N.H., woman suffered serious injuries from a motor vehicle crash that police are treating as a road rage incident.
At about 4:42 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State Police Troopers responded to Route 12 near Aldridge Road for a two-vehicle crash with injury and determined that a brown 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis operated by Katey L. Young, 34, of Walpole, N.H., was traveling northbound behind a red 2004 Chevy 1500 pick-up truck, operated by Marshall C. Carrier, 17, of Claremont, N.H., according to a news release.
Police said Young attempted to pass Carrier and their vehicles collided, causing Young to lose control and drive off the southside of the roadway. Young struck an embankment, causing her vehicle rollover on its roof.
Police said Carrier also lost control of his vehicle, which sustained disabling damage from the collision with Young's vehicle.
Young was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center with a serious but non-life-threatening injury and Carrier was uninjured during the crash, according to the new release.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
One lane of Route 12 remained open for most of the investigation, except for several minutes when the entire roadway had to be shut down so Young's vehicle could be removed from the scene, according to the news release. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Westmoreland Fire Department, Keene Ambulance and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.