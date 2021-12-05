BELLOWS FALLS — Two of Rockingham’s three elected listers will retire after Town Meeting 2022, putting the town in a challenging position.
Listers Camilla Roberts and Paul Obuchowski both have said they are leaving the Board of Listers, which is responsible for keeping the town’s list of taxable properties up to date and accurate.
Roberts’ and Obuchowski’s decisions leave Lister Paul Noble, who is in his 80s, and he told the Rockingham Select Board Wednesday night that he promised he would stay for another three years to help guide the transition.
All three listers spoke to the Select Board Wednesday night about the challenges, and they said they were personally seeking lister candidates.
So far, there’s one potential candidate, Noble said. That person is so interested in the job that he moved to Rockingham from Springfield, to be eligible to run for the three-year position, Noble said.
Whether he is still interested in March remains to be seen, Noble said. Another potential candidate recently took a job in Brattleboro, he said.
Noble said it’s a “great job,” and a good fit for someone who wants a part-time job.
Roberts said the board had presented a budget to the Select Board of about $75,000 for the three positions, which includes a pay increase to $20 an hour for the three part-time positions. She said the pay increase was necessary in these economic times.
Unlike some towns, Rockingham relies on the citizen listers, rather than hiring a professional assessor and having a largely figurehead board of listers.
Rockingham does hire a professional assessor or consultant to evaluate its biggest taxpayer, Great River Hydro LLC, the Massachusetts firm that owns the hydroelectric station in Bellows Falls.
That property pays a large percentage of all the property taxes in Rockingham, and Bellows Falls as well.
Roberts, who has been the lead lister for many years, said she has agreed to come back as a consultant to the board, to help with the transition and training. In Rockingham, the Board of Listers usually works mornings at the Town Hall. Last year, the listers lost their administrative support, when an administrative assistant’s position was eliminated.
Roberts referred to the additional responsibility placed on the listers since 2020.
She said the board has worked hard to earn the trust of the community, and she said she took satisfaction in the fact that there had not been any property valuation grievances filed in two years.
The Select Board took no action on the listers’ proposed budget, but thanked the three listers for their long service. Whether Rockingham will have to go through a reappraisal was not discussed, but the recent spate of real estate sales during the coronavirus pandemic has raised the issue, at least informally.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the current pay was “around $20 an hour,” but he said all three listers — all of whom are part-time — had different rates of pay.
He noted that any new lister would have to gather the required number of signatures to get their name on the March ballot.
“You are dealing with people’s taxes,” Pickup said. “And you don’t always make people happy.”