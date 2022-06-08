SAXTONS RIVER — Vermont Senior Game Warden David Taddei said Wednesday he spent an hour scouting Saxtons River neighborhoods trying to locate the suspected rabid fox but came up empty.
Taddei said that the best thing would be for people to remain vigilant and to immediately call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster if they see the gray fox.
Taddei said that setting a trap for the fox would be largely useless, since foxes avoid traps.
“All we would end up getting would be cats or raccoons,” he said, noting that during his scouting on Wednesday he saw a lot of cats out and about.
“Foxes in general are very leery of traps,” he said.
Taddei said the first report of an odd-acting fox from Saxtons River was Sunday, and it has stalked people outside their homes, including one close encounter on Hatfield Lane, where a resident was able to beat it off with a rake.
According to state health department officials, once a wild animal starts exhibiting symptoms of rabies, it will take seven to 10 days before it dies.
Children at the Saxtons River Elementary School missed their third day of outside recess because of the fox problem.
The fox has been seen at the school’s playground, as well as neighborhoods a short distance from the school, including Hatfield Lane, Oak Street, Maple Street and Main Street.