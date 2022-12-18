WARDSBORO — As power is being restored to many parts of Vermont after the season's first big snowstorm, crews still have some work to do.
"They’ve made tremendous progress, restoring power to more than 77,000 customers so far statewide and they’re still going," said Kristin Kelly, spokesperson for Green Mountain Power.
At about noon Sunday, Kelly said about 22,000 customers were still out. In Wardsboro at the time, GMP counted 768 customers without power.
Kelly said crews were working in Wardsboro.
"Many will get power back today," she said. "And in the most remote areas/those with most severe damage, it's possible work can run into Monday."
Green Mountain Power also reported 148 customers without power in Newfane and 186 without power in Jamaica.
The weekend storm brought heavy, wet snow to the region from Thursday night through Saturday morning.