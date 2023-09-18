BRATTLEBORO — A dispute over stolen guns has resulted in charges against a 47-year-old Wardsboro man who is accused of firing a gun at the feet of another man on Aug. 23 on South Wardsboro Road.
According to an affidavit from the Vermont State Police, the incident, which was recorded by a witness, shows Justin Wimer firing two shots in quick succession in the direction of another man, followed by a third shot at the ground, visible by a "plume of dust that comes up from the surface of the road."
As a result, Wimer has been charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony and shooting from a roadway.
According to the affidavit, which was filed by Trooper Brandon Groh, the VSP learned of the incident via an anonymous tip.
"There was shooting last week in I, believe, Wardsboro or Jamaica, Vermont," said the tipster. "I know personally there was kids present at the time because someone took video with phone. ... Justin has multiple firearms at his residence as well drugs, etc. ... He's not hard to find and when he leaves his house he always loads several firearms into his vehicle with him."
"The video shows two males on a roadway on a sunny day with several other people nearby," wrote Groh. "One of the males can be heard screaming 'Where is it? Where is it? Where the **** is it?' There are people running away from the two individuals and one of them is seen with a long arm, either rifle or shotgun."
Groh also noted that Wimer was arrested in Brattleboro on Aug. 1 and has been charged with possession of heroin while having two firearms in his possession.
During Wimer's arraignment on Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown asked Judge John Treadwell to hold Wimer without bail.
"The affidavit lays out a very concerning dangerous set of events between two individuals who also are admitted and known drug users," said Brown. "Defendant had a large quantity of guns, guns that under federal law are illegal because defendant is an admitted user of drugs and defendant also had drugs found in his possession."
Brown also noted that during an interview with troopers, Wimer admitted to having used drugs for the last 20 years.
The alleged victim of the incident told troopers that Wimer "has a temper" and is "loose upstairs," and that if they are going to try to arrest him, they should "vest up."
Wimer's attorney, Evan Chadwick, said a hold without bail was not appropriate because of what he characterized as "conflicting information" from the alleged victim.
"Mr. Wimer's mother and stepfather are here in the courtroom today and have confirmed that Mr. Wimer can go back to his residence in Wardsboro, which is owned by his mother and stepfather," said Chadwick. "I believe now all the firearms have been seized from the residence."
"Defendant is 47 years of age and the criminal history record provided to the court shows no prior convictions," said Treadwell. "There are concerning allegations given that this incident does involve use of a firearm and allegations regarding drug use ... Under the circumstances however, the court concludes that holding the defendant without bail ... is not necessary under the circumstances and that conditions of release can be both sufficient to ensure protection of the public and the protection of the complainant and others."
One of the conditions authorized by Treadwell included a 24-hour curfew except for medical treatment or legal appointments.
"If Mr. Wimer demonstrates a history of compliance with a curfew and conditions of release, the court may consider relaxing the curfew moving forward," said Treadwell.
If found guilty, Wimer could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.