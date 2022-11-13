BRATTLEBORO — A 60-year-old Wardsboro man was sentenced to 15 years to life for aggravated sexual assault against a child.
“The conduct that defendant perpetrated on the child has caused very substantial trauma to her,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein. “She was vulnerable and at risk as a result of prior victimization even before coming into this household and this conduct only caused her to be further traumatized.”
According to court documents, Christopher M. Burke committed the offenses when the victim was between the ages of 7 and 11.
Gartenstein noted that Burke had received support in the form of several letters from people “indicating they don’t believe it happened.”
However, he noted, in pleading guilty, Burke has admitted to the conduct.
“The folks who support you and who have stated that they believe that you didn’t act in that way, they’re wrong?” asked Judge Katherine Hayes.
“Yes, your honor,” responded Burke.
Hayes said when a person of trust takes advantage of a child as Burke did, it’s “devastating” to the child’s mental health and development and affects their ability to cope with life as they get older.
Public Defender Albert Fox said his client acknowledges the “incredibly serious” nature of the charges.
“This sentence means he will have very, very serious consequences and he will be under supervision for a very long time,” said Fox.
When given the opportunity to speak before the court, Burke declined.
Burke was charged with one count of sexual assault of child by a trusted adult, aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He was later charged with two counts of violating his conditions of release for being in the presence of a juvenile without court-ordered supervision.
The two counts of violating the conditions of release were dismissed. The count of aggravated sexual assault was dismissed, as were two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child.
Burke must serve a minimum sentence of 15 years before he can be considered for probation. Once released from prison, Burke will be on probation for 25 years.